Luka Doncic 'absolutely Warrants' MVP Consideration, Chris Paul Backs Doncic's MVP Charge

If Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic snaps up the MVP award this season, the event will make quite a story. Doncic is the reigning Rookie of the Year and has set the NBA and its record books alight in just his second season in the NBA. However, Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul believes that it is a matter of 'when', not 'if, for the 'Luka Doncic MVP' story to be written.

NBA: Chris Paul throws his weight behind Luka Doncic's MVP push

In a post-match interview earlier this month, Chris Paul said that Luka Doncic "absolutely warrants" considerations for the MVP award this season. Chris Paul then detailed the way the Dallas Mavericks star has grown in confidence this season, saying that a lot of people forget the fact that he has been a professional basketball player overseas. The numbers certainly back Chris Paul's thoughts on the 'Luka Doncic MVP' story. After his 38-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist performance in the Mavericks' 118-110 win over the Chicago Bulls, Doncic now has nine 30-point triple-doubles in the NBA this season. Aside from Luka Doncic, only Lakers star LeBron James has multiple 30-point triple-doubles this season (three). Interestingly, the nine times that Doncic has hit the milestone is one more than the total number of 30-point triple-doubles as the rest of the NBA combined, including LeBron James.

Luka Doncic notches his 11th triple-double of the season for the @dallasmavs with 38 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/F4lwXWrKMY — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2020

Luka Doncic's season average nearing triple-double numbers

Luka Doncic's season averages read even better. In 32 games for the Dallas Mavericks this season, Doncic is averaging just under a triple-double with 29.7 points, 9.7 points and 8.9 assists per game. Considering the fact that he now looks comfortable after returning from injury, there is a distinct possibility he could up those numbers in the upcoming game against the Denver Nuggets.

