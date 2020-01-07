The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Luka Doncic Leads NBA Charts With 11 Triple-doubles This Season As Mavericks Beat Bulls

Basketball News

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is leading the NBA with eleven triple-doubles this season. Doncic scored 39 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds against the Bulls.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is now leading the NBA 2019-20 season with 11 triple-doubles to his name. The rookie scored 39 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). The Mavericks defeated the Bulls 118-110. Luka Doncic is also the player to post maximum 30-point triple-doubles before turning 22. The previous player to hold this record was LeBron James with 5 triple-doubles. 

Also read | NBA All-Star: Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences

NBA 2019-20: Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic leads the NBA with 11 triple-doubles 

Also read | Luka Doncic shares emotional moment with young epileptic fan during pre-game warm-up

This season, 20-year-old Luka Doncic has broken multiple records. Recently, Doncic also surpassed NBA legend Michael Jordan and became the youngest player to post 30 points and 15 assists multiple times during the NBA season. Luka Doncic is also the only player to score multiple 40-point triple-doubles before turning 21. He also the third player in NBA history to score 600 points, 200 rebounds and 150 assists in the first 20 games of a season. 

Also read | Luka Doncic wins fans over by humble response to comparisons with Stephen Curry

Luka Doncic is currently averaging at 29.4 points, 9.7 assists and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and making 32.6% of his three-point attempts. Doncic has also been compared to Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry throughout the season. Doncic, along with reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, are leading the NBA All-Star ratings.

Also read | Kobe Bryant speaks in Slovenian, surprises Mavericks star Luka Doncic and fans

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
US DENIES VISA TO IRAN FM
CONG ATTACKS AAP OVER AD SPENDING
SANJAY DUTT'S KALANK & PANIPAT
MALANG TRAILER: MEMES GO VIRAL
DONALD TRUMP WARNS IRAN ON NCLEAR
PREZ KOVIND COMES TO BRIDE'S RESCUE