Luka Doncic Leads NBA Charts With 11 Triple-doubles This Season As Mavericks Beat Bulls

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is now leading the NBA 2019-20 season with 11 triple-doubles to his name. The rookie scored 39 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Chicago Bulls on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). The Mavericks defeated the Bulls 118-110. Luka Doncic is also the player to post maximum 30-point triple-doubles before turning 22. The previous player to hold this record was LeBron James with 5 triple-doubles.

This season, 20-year-old Luka Doncic has broken multiple records. Recently, Doncic also surpassed NBA legend Michael Jordan and became the youngest player to post 30 points and 15 assists multiple times during the NBA season. Luka Doncic is also the only player to score multiple 40-point triple-doubles before turning 21. He also the third player in NBA history to score 600 points, 200 rebounds and 150 assists in the first 20 games of a season.

Luka Doncic is currently averaging at 29.4 points, 9.7 assists and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and making 32.6% of his three-point attempts. Doncic has also been compared to Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry throughout the season. Doncic, along with reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, are leading the NBA All-Star ratings.

