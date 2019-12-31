Kobe Bryant Speaks In Slovenian, Surprises Mavericks Star Luka Doncic And Fans

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant shared a moment after the Mavericks vs Lakers game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) at the Staples Center. Kobe Bryant surprised Luka Doncic and all the fans by speaking to the Slovenian NBA player in his native language. Fans appreciated Bryant's effort to learn Doncic's native language on Twitter. Kobe Bryant is also fluent in English, Italian and Spanish. The Mavericks lost the game to the Lakers 108-95. Lakers limited Luka Doncic to 19 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists.

Post-game hug between Mavericks’ Luka Doncic & Lakers legend Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/ENTSpVYUqw — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

Also read | LeBron James and Kobe Bryant hug it out as Lakers beat Mavericks in LA, fans echo GOAT

NBA: Kobe Bryant surprises Luka Doncic and fans by speaking to the latter in his native language

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on meeting w/ Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: “He was talking Slovenian. He was talking my language. I was really surprised.” pic.twitter.com/IE9sLtZ2TZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 30, 2019

Also read | Kobe Bryant attends Lakers game with daughter, fans delighted to see the legend at Staples

Kobe's in the house!



Listen to Lakers-Mavs now on ESPNLA 710 📻 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/u5UVfWvnlu — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) December 30, 2019

Also read | Luka Doncic goes past Michael Jordan as youngest with multiple 30-15 games in one season

Kobe Bryant also shared a moment with Lakers star Anthony Davis and was also seen talking to Rich Paul. Los Angeles Lakers shared a photo of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi on their official Twitter account, calling both of them 'Mamba' and 'Mambacita' respectively while adding two snake emojis. This is the second Lakers game Kobe Bryant attended. The first one was on November 18 (November 19 IST) against Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers beat the Hawks 120-101. Bryant's daughter Gigi is currently playing as a varsity basketball player for her school Sierra Canyon High School. Gigi has been attending basketball games with Bryant in order to understand the game. Both attended the Atlanta Hawks vs Nets game on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST) where Kobe Bryant was seen breaking down and explaining the game to Gigi.

Also read | Steve Kerr reveals that he finds Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry similar for this reason