Luka Doncic Surges Ahead, Becomes 4th Player In NBA History With 4 Straight 30-10 Games

One name has taken the NBA by storm in recent weeks. And no, it's not Houston Rockets star James Harden. Neither is it Lakers star LeBron James. This time, it's the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic grabbing the headlines. And with good reason.

The Slovenian is just 20-years old, but you would be forgiven to think that Luka Doncic has been around for several seasons, owing to his display in the Rockets vs Mavericks game this past weekend. The budding Dallas Mavericks star racked up 41 points against the Rockets to lead the Mavs to a 137-123 victory at the Toyota Center on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). In doing so, Luka Doncic became just the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least four consecutive 30-point, 10-assist games. The three other players to have done so include the likes of James Harden - his opponent on the night, NBA legend Michael Jordan and another one of his opponents on the night, Russell Westbrook.

.@luka7doncic had a monster game in Houston! 🙌 Luka had a 41 point double-double✨ #MFFL pic.twitter.com/eAmqE7w5nk — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 24, 2019

Luka Doncic's amazing numbers

Luka Doncic's 41-point display included six rebounds and 10 assists. His numbers in the game against the Houston Rockets implies that he is the first player in the Mavericks' history to record 30+ points and 10+ assists in 4 straight games. He is also the second-youngest player in the history of the NBA to record 30-plus points and 10-plus assists in four consecutive games.

Luka Doncic is the first player to outscore, outrebound and out-assist a team in a quarter since Allen Iverson on Feb. 19, 2003 against the Bulls.



Doncic did this to the Warriors in the 1st quarter.



(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/aM5Zl6ESLm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 21, 2019

If it seems like the Rockets vs Mavericks game is when Luka Doncic really turned up the heat, think again. The 20-year old Slovenian wunderkind was averaging close to a triple-double and nearly 30 points per game before the win against the Rockets. That James Harden's 32-point display against the Mavericks went unnoticed is a testament to Luka Doncic's abilities. In the game against the Warriors last week, Luka Doncic became the first player to outscore, outrebound and out-assist a team in a quarter since Allen Iverson did the same in 2003. Prior to the Rockets vs Mavericks game, Lakers star LeBron James was the only player in NBA history to have multiple 40-point, 10-assist performances before turning 21. Luka Doncic's timeline? He did it twice in a four-game span.

