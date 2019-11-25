NBA: Player Ratings From The Brooklyn Nets' 103-101 Win Over Local Rivals New York Knicks

Spencer Dinwiddie more than made up for Kyrie Irving's absence for the Brooklyn Nets as they emerged winners over their local rivals - the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, November 24. Dinwiddie, replacing point guard Kyrie Irving on the night, racked up 30 points against the Knicks to see the Nets emerge 103-101 winners. The defeat means that the Knicks now have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, losing 13 games already this NBA season - as many games as Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks have won in the NBA so far.

Also Read | NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores triple-double, Bucks Beat Trail Blazers 137-129

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, have a record of 8-8 and have won their last three games in the NBA. Spencer Dinwiddie has now scored 20 or more points in a career-best five straight games after stepping into the starting line-up for the injured Kyrie Irving. Irving continues to rest his injured shoulder, but the Nets won't mind his absence as long as Dinwiddie continues this form.

The Nets started the game on a positive note, opening up a 29-15 lead. However, the Nets appeared to struggle when both Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allan took to the bench. With the Nets' two best players on the night seated on the bench, the Knicks reduced the deficit to 52-46 by halftime. Here are the player ratings from the game.

Also Read | LeBron James Is My NBA MVP This Season, Says Lakers Legend Magic Johnson

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks player ratings

Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie - 8.5/10

Jarrett Allan - 7.5/10

Taurean Prince - 7/10

Joe Harris - 7/10

Garrett Temple - 6.5/10

De Andre Jordan - 6.5/10

Dzanan Musa - 6.5/10

Iman Shumpert - 6/10

Also Read | NBA: Lakers, Nets, 76ers, Celtics Excite Fans With New 'City' Jerseys For 2019-20 Season

New York Knicks

Marcus Morris - 7/10

Julius Randle - 7/10

Wayne Ellington - 7/10

Damyean Dotson - 6.5/10

Dennis Smith Jr. - 6.5/10

Taj Gibson - 6/10

Frank Ntilikina - 6/10

Also Read | NBA: Warriors Celebrated Playoff Win By Getting High With Snoop Dogg, Reveals Matt Barnes