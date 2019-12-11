Luka Doncic Shuts Down Michael Jordan Comparisons; Believes NBA Legend Is 'one Of A Kind'

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic recently broke another record by scoring at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 19 straight games. Michael Jordan held the previous record of achieving the same feat for 18 consecutive games. Doncic did so during the Mavericks' game with the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Mavericks lost to the Kings 110-106. Doncic finished the game with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists.

Also read | Clippers’ Paul George does a Michael Jordan-style shrug, taunts Migos rapper Quavo

NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic says Michael Jordan is untouchable after surpassing NBA legend's record

As Doncic has been breaking NBA records this season, he has been compared to Jordan. In a post-match interview after the game, Doncic spoke about Jordan being one of a kind. The 21-year-old Slovenian said that he does not know what to say. Doncic added that you cannot compare anybody to Jordan, as he is one of a kind and the rest is just stats.

Also read | Luka Doncic equalls Michael Jordan's streak, sets NBA record with massive 20-5-5 show

NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic says he needs to calm down with the officials

Doncic last argued with the officials during the Sacramento Kings vs Mavericks game on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Doncic thought he had been fouled by Cory Joseph, but the call was not given. In the replays, it was shown that Joseph made contact with Doncic's elbow. Only five seconds were remaining on the clock, and the Mavericks were trailing by two points. In a post-match interview, Doncic mentioned that he is passionate about the game and wants to win. This causes him to lose control at times, as he is always determined to win. The 20-year-old also said that he has always been competitive, and not just regarding basketball. However, he also admitted that he needed to work on it. Doncic is aware of how to approach officials and knows that he can be wrong a lot of times.

Also read | Jimmy Butler settles the Michael Jordan vs Kobe Bryant debate for NBA fans

Luka Doncic's NBA 2019-20 season

Doncic is currently averaging 30 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. Doncic also became the third player in NBA history to score 600 points, 200 rebounds and 150 assists in the first 20 games of a season. Russell Westbrook (NBA 2016-17) and Oscar Robertson (NBA 1961-62) are the other two players to hold the record.

Also read | LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan are GOAT, says Tim Thomas