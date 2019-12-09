Luka Doncic Equalls Michael Jordan's Streak, Sets NBA Record With Massive 20-5-5 show

Another day, another NBA record for Dallas Mavericks' star Luka Doncic. The game against the Sacramento Kings wasn't the Dallas Mavericks' best outing in the NBA this season, but Luka Doncic once again showed why the MVP chants are growing louder, with a 27-point display against the Kings. In doing so, the Mavericks star tied NBA legend Michael Jordan for the longest streak of 20 points, five rebounds and five assists since the ABA/NBA merger.

Also Read | Timberwolves Vs Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis' Season-high 50 Points Seals Lakers Win

The Luka Doncic show

This was Luka Doncic's 18th straight game with a 20-5-5 return. The feat puts Luka Doncic in impressive company. Doncic, Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are the only players to reach the 20-5-5 mark in 15 consecutive games since the ABA/NBA merger in 1976. However, the Mavericks star is some way from surpassing the all-time record for the longest such streak in the sport.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Surges Ahead, Becomes 4th Player In NBA History With 4 Straight 30-10 Games

Oscar Robertson currently holds the legendary record of scoring 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 29 consecutive contests. It seems that Luka Doncic is equalling, and even breaking more and more records every night in the NBA. The fact that the Slovenian is just 20 and already single-handedly destroying opponents on the court will be scary, considering the fact that this is just his second season in the NBA.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Creates NBA History By Scoring 600 PTS, 200 REB And 150 AST In 1st 20 Games

With the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and James Harden also in the MVP conversation, Luka Doncic will definitely not find it easy to dethrone Giannis Antetokounmpo as the league's Most Valuable Player. However, if he continues in this rich vein of form, there is no doubting the fact that Doncic will be among the primary contenders to win the MVP award this season.

Also Read | Clippers Vs Wizards Highlights: Kawhi Leonard And Co. Bounce Back With 135-119 Win