Luka Doncic Brims With Excitement, Live-tweets Mavericks' Win Over Bucks

November 8 was the last time when the Milwaukee Bucks suffered a defeat in the NBA. However, that was before they faced a Dallas Mavericks side devoid of breakout star Luka Doncic. Dallas Mavericks survived a 48-point onslaught from reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to register a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Mavericks were without their current MVP contender Luka Doncic. That said, the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year wasn't completely missing from action.

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard, Paul George Smash Clippers' Record Of Combining For Whopping 88 Points

NBA: Luka Doncic brims with excitement and live-tweets the Mavs vs Bucks game

KP🔥🔥🔥🤷🏼‍♂️ — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) December 17, 2019

Great W !! 💪💪🤷🏼‍♂️😂 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) December 17, 2019

The Dallas Mavericks raced to a 36-22 lead in the first quarter and Luka Doncic (who missed the game because of injury) was revelling in the Mavs' performance. The 20-year-old Slovenian took to Twitter to live-tweet updates from the game. The Mavericks ended up registering a 120-116 victory over the Eastern Conference leaders. Giannis Antetokounmpo netted 48 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in a losing cause. Luka Doncic reserved special praise for Seth Curry who finished with 26 points. In Doncic's absence, Curry's contribution was critical in helping the Dallas Mavericks get over the line.

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Continues Hilarious WWE Routine, Brother Thanasis Joins In The Fun

seeethh🔥🔥 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) December 17, 2019

Luka Doncic missed out on the game against the Bucks thanks to an ankle injury suffered during the Mavericks' overtime loss to Miami Heat this past weekend. The Dallas Mavericks' leading scorer is expected to spend close to two weeks on the sidelines. However, if the likes of Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis show up in the meantime, the Dallas Mavericks could build on the win at the Fiserv Forum till Luka Doncic comes back to fitness. The Dallas Mavericks will next face off against the Boston Celtics at home on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

Also Read | Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds To Bucks Fans' 'Happy Birthday' Chants In Style