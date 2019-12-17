Giannis Antetokounmpo Continues Hilarious WWE Routine, Brother Thanasis Joins In The Fun

NBA's 'Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his WWE-style routine with Robin Lopez and Wesley Matthews as Giannis' brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo joined them this time. The video starts with Matthews and Giannis attacking Lopez like the last few times. Giannis wears a sock and goes for the cobra finish after Matthews moves aside. However, Thanasis attacks Giannis from behind and proceeds to beat him down. Matthews comes to Giannis' rescue and grabs Thanasis from the back, throwing him off Giannis. Lopez gets back up and comes to Thanasis' rescue. Giannis and others gang up on Lopez before the video ends. The video was released before the Mavericks vs Bucks game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST).

Thanasis didn’t have to do Giannis like that 😂



(via @Bucks)



pic.twitter.com/nEtdutnKNU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 17, 2019

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo continues hilarious WWE routine

We are the WWE tag team champs @WessyWes23 💪🏽💪🏽 @rolopez42 are you tired of getting your butt whooped??!!! You can join the team and we can get @Thanasis_ante43 and Brook next time👀 https://t.co/40838otDb7 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2019

Before the video was released, Giannis had replied to a post by Milwaukee Bucks. He had asked Lopez if he was tired of getting beaten up. If he was, both of them could team up with Matthews and together take down their brothers – Brook Lopez and Thanasis Antetokounmpo. However, Thanasis betrayed Giannis as the former teamed up with Robin Lopez instead.

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo and others' hilarious pre-game WWE-style antics

Once his NBA career is over, Giannis may have a spot waiting for him in the WWE 😂 pic.twitter.com/g1pzbA7DHR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2019

Giannis, Robin Lopez and the rest of the Bucks were having plenty of fun before tipoff. 🙃pic.twitter.com/clorDiSh4q — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 14, 2019

Giannis and Matthews first performed wrestling moves on their teammate Robin Lopez on December 10 EST (December 11 IST). Fans thought their interaction was hilarious and suggested that they might have a future in the WWE after their NBA careers. Giannis and Matthews approached Lopez, who appeared to be standing quietly. Though Robin Lopez was the one being beaten up, he also showed us some WWE moves of his own. The brawl was showed in the NBA All-Access video.

