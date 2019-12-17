The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Giannis Antetokounmpo Continues Hilarious WWE Routine, Brother Thanasis Joins In The Fun

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo, Robin Lopez and Wesley Matthews continue their WWE routine. Thanasis also joins them this time.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA's 'Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his WWE-style routine with Robin Lopez and Wesley Matthews as Giannis' brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo joined them this time. The video starts with Matthews and Giannis attacking Lopez like the last few times. Giannis wears a sock and goes for the cobra finish after Matthews moves aside. However, Thanasis attacks Giannis from behind and proceeds to beat him down. Matthews comes to Giannis' rescue and grabs Thanasis from the back, throwing him off Giannis. Lopez gets back up and comes to Thanasis' rescue. Giannis and others gang up on Lopez before the video ends. The video was released before the Mavericks vs Bucks game on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST).

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to Bucks fans' 'Happy Birthday' chants in style

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo continues hilarious WWE routine

Before the video was released, Giannis had replied to a post by Milwaukee Bucks. He had asked Lopez if he was tired of getting beaten up. If he was, both of them could team up with Matthews and together take down their brothers – Brook Lopez and Thanasis Antetokounmpo. However, Thanasis betrayed Giannis as the former teamed up with Robin Lopez instead. 

Also read | Clippers vs Bucks highlights: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets birthday win

NBA 2019-20: Giannis Antetokounmpo and others' hilarious pre-game WWE-style antics

Also read | Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Robin Lopez continue their WWE-style pregame routine

Giannis and Matthews first performed wrestling moves on their teammate Robin Lopez on December 10 EST (December 11 IST). Fans thought their interaction was hilarious and suggested that they might have a future in the WWE after their NBA careers. Giannis and Matthews approached Lopez, who appeared to be standing quietly. Though Robin Lopez was the one being beaten up, he also showed us some WWE moves of his own. The brawl was showed in the NBA All-Access video. 

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off WWE moves with Matthews on Bucks teammate, fans stunned

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES