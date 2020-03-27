Luka Doncic Admits Meeting Cristiano Ronaldo For The First Time Left Him Speechless

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had an eventful time at Real Madrid, to say the least. A former Real Madrid basketball player, the Slovenian still harbours a love for his former employers, especially for their football team. During an interview with former NBA star Steve Nash, Doncic discussed his admiration for the Spanish side while also recalling the time he met Cristiano Ronaldo, who also happens to be his favourite football player.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino: NBA Legend Steve Nash Heartbroken After Tottenham Sack Argentine

Luka Doncic Football: Doncic speaks to Steve Nash about love for football

The interview posted by the Bleacher Report is once again making the rounds on social media where Doncic addressed his love for football. Luka Doncic noted that he played football for almost five years and primarily played as a striker. Doncic was quick to compare his style of play on the football pitch to that of former Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

NBA superstar Luka Doncic tells Steve Nash about his love for football, Real Madrid and his nerves at meeting Cristiano Ronaldo (➡️@verizon) pic.twitter.com/dw70rBWuBW — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 26, 2020

Speaking of Real Madrid, the 21-year-old said, "Always watched Real Madrid, always liked Real Madrid". While Donic still supports Real Madrid, his favourite football player, Cristiano Ronaldo plies his trade in Italy with Juventus.

Luka Doncic Football: Luka Doncic meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Doncic noted that he was just 13 when Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid. The Mavericks star even got to talking about the time he met Cristiano Ronaldo for the first time, stating, "We'd do like Christmas dinner with everybody - soccer player, basketball players. I was sitting with him at the table." Luka Doncic, who was just 16 when he first met Ronaldo, admitted that he was too nervous to speak to him at the dinner party.

Also Read | Steve Nash Left His Impression On The NBA Despite Not Winning A Single NBA Championship

Doncic further admired Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive car collection and said, "One thing I wanted to, you know, always was to drive one of his cars. He has so many cars. Amazing car collection. I love cars."

Also Read | Luka Doncic And Eden Hazard's Bromance On Show After Mavericks Edge Pelicans In Thriller

Luka Doncic Football: Doncic meeting Hazard and talking about Ronaldo

Luka Doncic has been a constant presence on social media, voicing his support for Real Madrid. In March 2020, Doncic met Real Madrid star Eden Hazard in Dallas and the duo even exchanged their jerseys.

During the 2020 NBA All-Star week, Doncic praised Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time).

Luka Doncic has high praise for Cristiano Ronaldo 👏 pic.twitter.com/rNnAB8ah0s — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 15, 2020

Also Read | Luka Doncic Calls Juventus Forward Cristiano Ronaldo The 'G.O.A.T.' Of Football