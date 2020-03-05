Luka Doncic And Eden Hazard's Bromance On Show After Mavericks Edge Pelicans In Thriller

#HalaMadrid - the hashtag is trending hard since the last few days. Real Madrid won the decisive 'El Clasico' against Barcelona and fans celebrated the win with a lot of enthusiasm. One such occasion was the recent meet and greet between Luka Doncic and Eden Hazard. Luka Doncic is a 21-year-old NBA superstar playing for Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic is a former Real Madrid (basketball) player and is a proper Madridista by heart. The Slovenian celebrated Real Madrid's Clasico win and posted many tweets during the process.

Just two Madrid fans in Hollywood

Eden Hazard, who is out of Real Madrid's squad after picking up an injury, has travelled to the USA for his surgery. The former Chelsea winger spared some time from his schedule to meet another Madridista. Eden Hazard was present at the Mavericks' game against Pelicans. He later met Luka Doncic. Dallas Mavericks and Real Madrid's official pages posted the video of the two global superstars exchanging their jersey with each other. The video is a treat for a hardcore Real Madrid fans as they can witness two different worlds collide with each other.

However, the end of the video is hilarious. Luka Doncic's teammate Boban Marjanović can be seen introducing himself to Hazard by his name. To which, Eden Hazard replies, "I know, I know." Watch the whole video:

Luka Doncic broke Mavericks' triple-double record

Luka Doncic has taken the NBA world by storm with his brilliant form while playing for Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic bagged 30 points and broke Jason Kidd’s franchise record for career triple-doubles. It was his 22nd triple-double.

Luka Dončić finished tonight’s game with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.



Dončić became the youngest player in @NBA history to post 30+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists.



He joins Nikola Jokić as the only players in the league to post 30p-15r-10a this season. pic.twitter.com/lERcATilzN — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 5, 2020

