Luka Doncic Wins Fans Over By Humble Response To Comparisons With Stephen Curry

Even though Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic is only playing his second NBA season, he has been drawing comparisons to various NBA veterans. Recently, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed out the similarities between Warriors' star Stephen Curry and Doncic. While talking to a leading US news channel, Kerr stated that both Doncic and Curry smile while playing, which he thinks is 'relatively unique'.

According to Kerr, most NBA players are locked in and look serious while playing. The celebrated manager watched Doncic play against the San Antonio Spurs, after overcoming a sprained ankle. Doncic was smiling and laughing while playing, which is similar to Curry, something that the fans love as they see the players enjoy the game.

NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic reveals that he is not as good as Stephen Curry yet

When Doncic was asked about being compared with Curry, he replied by saying that he does not think he is as good as the Warriors' superstar just yet. According to the Mavericks' prodigy, Curry shoots way better than him and has played the game longer than him as well. Doncic thinks that everyone looks up to Curry and spoke about the one time they practised together. He recalls the practice and says that Curry rarely misses out on scoring and seeing that will always be an unforgettable experience for him. Luka Doncic was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks last season.

Doncic has also been compared to NBA legend Michael Jordan. He also crossed a record by Jordan and became the youngest player to post multiple 30 points and 15 assists games in a season. Jordan previously held this record during the NBA 1984-85 season. Doncic broke the record during the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST). He finished the game with 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. Doncic broke another one of Jordan's records earlier this month by posting at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists during consecutive games. Jordan himself has praised Luka Doncic, calling him a 'phenomenal player' at a very young age.

