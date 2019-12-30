The Debate
Steve Kerr Reveals That He Finds Luka Doncic And Stephen Curry Similar For This Reason

Basketball News

Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr revealed that he finds Warriors' star Stephen Curry and Dallas Mavericks' rookie Luka Doncic to be similar.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently pointed out the similarities between Warriors' star Stephen Curry and Dallas Mavericks' rookie Luka Doncic. While talking to a news channel, Kerr stated that both Doncic and Curry smile while playing which he thinks is 'relatively unique'. According to Steve Kerr, most NBA players are locked in and look serious while playing. Steve Kerr watched Luka Doncic play the game against San Antonio Spurs. It was his first game after suffering from a sprained ankle. Luka Doncic was smiling and laughing while playing (Stephen Curry does the same). 

NBA 2019-20: Steve Kerr compares Mavericks' Luka Doncic to Golden State Warriors' star Stephen Curry

According to many NBA reports, Luka Doncic could change NBA just like Curry did. Doncic, who is not even 21, has broken multiple records this season itself. He is currently averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9 assists per game. Doncic also recently became the first player to post multiple 30 points triple-doubles in 30 minutes or less. 

Doncic also crossed a record by Michael Jordan and became the youngest player to post multiple 30 point games in a season. Michael Jordan previously held this record during NBA 1984-85. Doncic broke the record during the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors game on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST). Doncic finished the game with 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. Doncic broke another one of Jordan's records earlier this month by posting at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists during consecutive games. Michael Jordan himself has praised Luka Doncic, calling him a 'phenomenal player' at a very young age. 

