The first two episodes of NBA’s Michael Jordan Documentary ‘The Last Dance’ have been released on ESPN (and Netflix a day later). The documentary has earned reviews from NBA fans as they took to social media to beg the producers to release all 10 episodes at once. Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest player to grace the court. Former Lakers icon Magic Johnson singled out Michael Jordan as one of the greatest entertainers of all time, along with Michael Jackson and Beyonce.

Michael Jordan The Last Dance

Larry Bird heaps praise on NBA legend Michael Jordan

"Our whole thing was just do what we can do to hold Michael down, but you don't hold the great ones down."



"That wasn't Michael Jordan out there, that was God disguised as Michael Jordan." - Larry Bird#TheLastDance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/CUFr6nB5R3 — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan one of the greatest entertainers of all time, says Magic Johnson

For me? Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson, and Beyoncé are the three greatest entertainers of my lifetime; and you could probably throw Muhammad Ali in there. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020

Magic Johnson, a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, heaped praise on Michael Jordan, who is regarded as the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) in the NBA. Magic Johnson played for the Lakers between 1979 and 1999 and was a professional player when Michael Jordan made his NBA debut in 1984. Michael Jordan helped Chicago Bulls to their first-ever NBA Championship and won a total of six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls over the course of his time playing under Phil Jackson.

Michael Jordan heaps praise on former teammate Scottie Pippen

“I didn't win without Scottie Pippen. And that's why I consider him my best teammate of all-time." - Michael Jordan#TheLastDance on ESPN pic.twitter.com/OQMJCf3MOl — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2020

