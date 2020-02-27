Malik Monk Suspended 'indefinitely' By NBA For Violating Their Anti-drug Program

The NBA has confirmed the suspension of Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk. According to NBA’s official statement, Monk violated the NBA anti-drug policy. Charlotte Hornets also gave their statement about Monk’s suspension via Twitter.

Charlotte's Malik Monk has been suspended for violating anti-drug program and will continue until he is determined to be in compliance. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2020

NBA suspends Charlotte's Malik Monk for violating terms of anti-drug program.



The kicker, and I'm not sure I've ever seen this before, is that it's an open-ended suspension.



It "will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program." — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) February 26, 2020

Malik Monk suspended: Hornets statement on Malik suspended for violating NBA anti drug policy

STATEMENT: We are disappointed in Malik’s decision-making that resulted in his suspension. As an organization, we do not condone his behavior. However, we are committed to supporting Malik during this time. — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 26, 2020

Malik Monk suspended: Details about Monk's suspension after violating NBA anti-drug policy

In their official statement, the NBA stated that Monk’s suspension will continue till he is 'determined to be in compliance’ by the NBA. The NBA will continue their investigation and decide on Malik's suspension or a possible permanent ban. In the statement released by Charlotte Hornets, they expressed their disappointment over Monk’s choices. However, the team has decided to continue to support Monk. Hawks John Collins and Heat's Dion Waiters were the last two players suspended for violating the NBA anti drug policy. Pacers Tyreke Evans was the last player to be permanently banned.

Malik Monk suspended: Malik Monk stats

According to Malik Monk stats on ESPN, Monk is currently playing his 3rd NBA season and is averaging at 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Though Monk has been largely inconsistent, he had been performing well since the last 13 games. The 22-year-old guard has scored an average of 17 points per game while shooting 35% from the three-point range in the past 13 games. This also includes his 31-point career-high against the Milwaukee Bucks in January.

He even played as the starter for the first time in his career against the Indiana Pacers or Wednesday night (Thursday morning). The Pacers won 119-80, while Monk went minus-33 on the court, as per Malik Monk stats on ESPN. The 2017 NBA lottery pick was currently playing his best NBA season. Charlotte Hornets are currently at a 19-38 win-loss record and are ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference. With Monk suspended indefinitely, the Hornets have lost one of their key players for the NBA 2019-20 season.

