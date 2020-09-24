NBA Reporter Malika Andrews Speaks Up On Breonna Taylor's Ruling: 'That Could’ve Been Me'

After months of waiting, the grand jury made a decision on Breonna Taylor's shooting on March 13. However, the jury's decision was not appreciated by supporters, who once again took to the streets in demands of a much serious verdict. The verdict came as a shock to most, as only former officer was indicted, and not over Taylor's death. According to the prosecutor's announcement, Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree in connection to Taylor's shooting.

Also read | Jamal Murray dedicates record-breaking 50-point game to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor: NBA

As a result of the ruling, American athletes took to social media to express their unhappiness and anger with the situation. This includes NBA icon LeBron James, among many other stars who were sad, angered and disappointed over the ruling. However, the athletes weren't the only ones speaking up on the matter. ESPN's NBA reporter Malika Andrews was one of many to comment on the situation, tearing up while talking about the horrific incident.

Also read | NBA, NFL players express disgust at surprising Breonna Taylor ruling

Malika Andrews chokes up while talking about Breonna Taylor

Beyond impressed with @malika_andrews. My God she should not have to open up a vein like this on live TV - people should already understand how deeply crushing & terrifying this all is. But so many still don’t, and I am deeply grateful she is willing to share like this. pic.twitter.com/vX1L3XQxKH — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 24, 2020

After the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat Game 4, Malika Andrews utilised her time on SportsCenter to talk about Breonna Taylor, reminding everyone of how grave the situation is. Andrews stated that she, who is the same age as Taylor, could have been in a similar position. Like many African Americans, Andrews too, has to fear for their lives. Andrews teared up while speaking on the issue, before moving on to talk about how NBA players are determined to use their platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest against police brutality.

Also read | Biden to protesters after Breonna Taylor ruling: 'No violence'

Rachel Nichols and Malika Andrews

ESPN's The Jump host, Rachel Nichols, also spoke up in support of her colleague. Nichols commended Andrews on her powerful reminder, urging people to understand how terrifying the entire situation is. "So many still don’t, and I am deeply grateful she is willing to share like this," Nichols added.

Also read | Protesters in New York demand justice for Breonna Taylor ruling

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

The NBA, on the other hand, has been focusing on making sure they consistently support the BLM movement and social justice. Not limited to Breonna Taylor, the players have been wearing clothes and caps supporting BLM. The league also had "Black Lives Matter" painted on their courts at Disney World, while allowing players to add social justice slogans on their jerseys. The Los Angeles Lakers wore altered "Make America Great Again" caps, which demanded justice on the Breonna Taylor case. Apart from Andrews and James, Jamal Crawford, Dwyane Wade, Steve Kerr and Donovan Mitchell were among few who commented on the seemingly unfair ruling.

(Image credits: AP, Malika Andrews Instagram)