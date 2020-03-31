Steph Curry Among Top USA Sports Stars Donating Signed Items To COVID-19 Relief Fund

More than 100 athletes from around the world have come together in an effort to put together funds for COVID-19 relief. Players and sports figures like Steph Curry, Michael Phelps and Rob Gronkowski have taken part in the initiative. The athletes will have to sign jerseys, golf clubs and more, which will be given to someone who donates.

Steph Curry donation: Steph Curry, Michael Phelps and Rob Gronkowski among players donating signed items for COVID-19 relief fun

The items autographed by Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, Jack Nicklaus, Dale Earnhardt, Trae Young, Chris Paul, Gronkowski and many more will be gifted to support the 'Athletes for COVID-19 relief' auction started to raise cash for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's COVID-19 fund. A $25 donation from a fan will win them a jersey signed by Steph Curry or a football signed by Rob Gronkowski. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who is also a part of the donation, will offer an autographed $1 bill.

ESPN's Field Yates and Matthew Berry along with NBC Sport's Peter King will offer people advise for fantasy football. The auction is not traditional and anyone donating a minimum of $25 dollars will enter into a draw to win the prizes. As per reports, executive vice president for Octagon, a sports agency, was the one who suggested the auction. The donations will be made to the 'hardest-hit communities'. A full list of athletes and sports figures donating can be found on their official site.

Steph Curry donation: Steph Curry to feed thousands of children to help deal with coronavirus in USA

Steph Curry donation: Barack Obama tweets to thank Steph Curry for his donations to help with coronavirus in USA

A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake, Steph and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time. A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other. https://t.co/cv1RZi9GGL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2020

Steph Curry donation: Curry contributes to Warriors fund to help employees at Chase Centre

In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen suspension in play, the Warriors ownership, players, and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. pic.twitter.com/610GkZumjy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2020

Steph and Ayesha Curry have teamed up with organizations to feed thousands of school children who cannot go to schools amid the virus outbreak. He and his wife Ayesha Curry have also continued posting on their Instagram accounts, updating people about their time in quarantine. Though the NBA suspension on March 11 was a direct result of Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert testing positive for the virus, Steph Curry was the first NBA player to be tested. He also conducted an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci to help spread awareness about the virus, which received a lot of positive response.

