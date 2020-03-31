The Debate
Steph Curry Among Top USA Sports Stars Donating Signed Items To COVID-19 Relief Fund

Basketball News

In an initiative taken by Octagon Sports agency, players like Steph Curry and Michael Phelps will be donating signed items for an auction started for COVID-19.

Steph Curry

More than 100 athletes from around the world have come together in an effort to put together funds for COVID-19 relief. Players and sports figures like Steph Curry, Michael Phelps and Rob Gronkowski have taken part in the initiative. The athletes will have to sign jerseys, golf clubs and more, which will be given to someone who donates. 

Also read | Steph Curry surprises USC students by showing up during their online class

Steph Curry donation: Steph Curry, Michael Phelps and Rob Gronkowski among players donating signed items for COVID-19 relief fun

The items autographed by Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, Jack Nicklaus, Dale Earnhardt, Trae Young, Chris Paul, Gronkowski and many more will be gifted to support the 'Athletes for COVID-19 relief' auction started to raise cash for the Center for Disaster Philanthropy's COVID-19 fund. A $25 donation from a fan will win them a jersey signed by Steph Curry or a football signed by Rob Gronkowski. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who is also a part of the donation, will offer an autographed $1 bill.

ESPN's Field Yates and Matthew Berry along with NBC Sport's Peter King will offer people advise for fantasy football. The auction is not traditional and anyone donating a minimum of $25 dollars will enter into a draw to win the prizes. As per reports, executive vice president for Octagon, a sports agency, was the one who suggested the auction. The donations will be made to the 'hardest-hit communities'. A full list of athletes and sports figures donating can be found on their official site. 

Also read | Steph Curry wonders 'When will sports return?' during interview with Dr. Fauci

Steph Curry donation: Steph Curry to feed thousands of children to help deal with coronavirus in USA

Steph Curry donation: Barack Obama tweets to thank Steph Curry for his donations to help with coronavirus in USA

Also read | Steph Curry settles 'Pineapple On Pizza' debate in Ayesha Curry's Instagram live video

Steph Curry donation: Curry contributes to Warriors fund to help employees at Chase Centre

Steph and Ayesha Curry have teamed up with organizations to feed thousands of school children who cannot go to schools amid the virus outbreak. He and his wife Ayesha Curry have also continued posting on their Instagram accounts, updating people about their time in quarantine. Though the NBA suspension on March 11 was a direct result of Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert testing positive for the virus, Steph Curry was the first NBA player to be tested. He also conducted an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci to help spread awareness about the virus, which received a lot of positive response. 

Also read | Steph Curry to hold a coronavirus Q&A along with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Instagram 

