Mark Cuban Net Worth: How Much Is The Mavericks Owner Worth?

Mark Cuban, 62, has earned his name as one of Americas' wealthiest over the past few years. While Cuban has earned his wealth by strategically investing in the dot-com industry since the 1980s, he also owns the NBA franchise Dallas Mavericks. Along with his entrepreneurial success, Cuban has also made regular appearances in popular TV Shows like Shark Tank and Dancing with The Stars.

Mark Cuban net worth: How much is Mark Cuban salary?

According to Forbes' real-time net worth, Mark Cuban is currently worth $4.2 billion. The Pittsburgh native graduated from Indiana University, where he used to sell stamps door-to-door while giving disco lessons to help pay for his tuition. As per Forbes, Cuban decided to make it big on his own after a software shop fired him for closing a $15,000 sale. Currently, Cuban is ranked 414th on the Billionaires 2020 list and 177th on the Forbes 400 2020 list.

Mark Cuban investments: Dallas Mavericks, Magnolia Pictures and more

Mark Cuban currently owns the Dallas Mavericks and also has stakes in Magnolia Pictures, AXS TV and some more startups. Additionally, Cuban also invests in companies that focus on a mission like Mahmee, which is a maternal healthcare tech company, or Luminaid which provides light to disaster-prone areas. Last year, Cuban invested in a 50% stake in shoe business Veldskon along with Ashton Kutcher, Steve Watts and his wife, Angela. Since 2011, Cuban has been taking his place as a potential investor for the show Shark Tank.

In September 2003, Cuban bought Landmark Theatres, which is a chain of 58 art-house movie theatres. Last year, Cuban also revealed that he owns Amazon stock which is valued at around $1 billion. Amazon is currently reported as Cuban's biggest stock holding, followed by Netflix.

Dallas Mavericks net worth

One of his biggest assets, Cuban bought the NBA franchise for $285 million in 2000 from Ross Perot. Currently, Cuban is the sole owner of the team which is worth $2 billion. The Mavericks bagged the 2011 NBA title after downing the Miami Heat.

Where does Mark Cuban live?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Cuban lives in a 24,000-square-foot mansion located in Dallas. Two years ago, Cuban apparently paid $19 million for a California beach-side mansion, which was the most expensive sale in Laguna Beach's exclusive Montage Residences community in 2018. That mansion boasts a 7,867 square foot area along with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a pool and windows that open up to the ocean.

(Disclaimer: The above Mark Cuban net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

