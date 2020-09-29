Mark Cuban Picks Up Delonte West In Dallas, Offers To Pay For His Rehab

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is reportedly going out of his way to help former NBA player Delonte West to get back on his feet. Struggling with substance addiction for years now, West was spotted panhandling in Dallas last week.

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — 🇯🇵 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

According to TMZ Sport, Mark Cuban was trying to reach out to Delonte West for days. He finally managed to get a hold of the 37-year-old on Monday. Cuban reportedly picked up West at a Dallas gas station, after which he took him to a hotel. Cuban is also said to be in touch with West's family, who have been desperately trying to get him back to rehab.

The meeting with the Dallas Mavericks owner seemed to cause a change in heart for West, who now looks set to get back to rehab to move past his problems, once and for all. Not only is Mark Cuban paying for Delonte West's stay in Dallas, but the 62-year-old is reportedly willing to pay the entire cost of his treatment.

Mark Cuban helping out Delonte West 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r0P02abHHN — DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 29, 2020

Delonte West played in the NBA between 2004 and 2012. He started his career with Boston Celtics before taking the court for Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks. His last season in the NBA came with the Mavericks during the 2011-12 NBA season.

He made 44 regular-season appearances, averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 assists per game. Since leaving the NBA in 2012, West played in the NBA G-League with Texas Legends and in the CBA with Fujian Xunxing and Shanghai Sharks. The 37-year-old retired from basketball in 2015, owing to the various issues he faced during that time.

Delonte West mental health issues timeline

During his NBA career itself, Delonte West admitted he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, something which likely haunts him till date. In 2011, he pleaded guilty to two weapon charges after authorities found him with a 9mm Beretta pistol, a Ruger .357 Magnum revolver and a Remington 870 shotgun in a guitar case in the back of his car. Since leaving the NBA, West has repeatedly made headlines for his involvement in several issues.

Earlier this year, a couple of videos started circulating online where West was seen getting beaten up on the streets of Washington and later being questioned while handcuffed by the police. The videos were later deleted from the internet. Back then, reports suggested that the likes of Mark Cuban, Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge and his former college teammate Jameer Nelson, all tried to help him, but West wasn't appreciative of their help, eventually backing out of rehab.

