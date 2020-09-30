Delonte West Checks Into Rehab; Reunites With His Mother In Dallas Via Ex-boss Mark Cuban

After years of struggle, Delonte West is finally taking a step towards getting back up on his feet. West, a former NBA star, has been under scrutiny for his bipolar disorder, substance abuse and most recently – homelessness. Last week, fans spotted West asking for money in Dallas, reaching out on Twitter to seek help for the ex-NBA player. Recent reports add Mark Cuban – the owner of West's former team Dallas Mavericks – picked up West, and has helped admit him to a rehab facility in Dallas.

Delonte west really out here in north dallas smh pic.twitter.com/9SxZzIO5AP — 🇯🇵 (@CallTcooks) September 22, 2020

Delonte West rehab: Delonte West mother reunites with him in Dallas

Delonte West has checked into a rehab facility in Florida after reuniting with his mother in Dallas, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/QLXIAKzjtZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 29, 2020

According to The Athletic, Cuban decided to help West after watching multiple heartbreaking videos and photos circulating the internet. He apparently called up West's mother, Delphina Addison, to offer his help. Cuban then picked up West from a gas station in Dallas and stayed with the 37-year-old in a hotel till Addison reached their location. As per reports, the business tycoon will be paying for West's stay and treatment in Dallas.

Delonte West and Mark Cuban: Mavericks owner helps ex-NBA star

Mark Cuban helping out Delonte West 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r0P02abHHN — DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 29, 2020

Even before the image of West surfaced earlier, Cuban was reported to be in touch with West and his family. Reports added that his family was desperate to get him back into rehab, but was unable to do so. West has previously refused to accept help previously, but seems to have agreed to what Cuban offered. Along with Cuban, Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers and his college teammate, Jameer Nelson, were apparently also making efforts to help West.

West started his NBA career with the Boston Celtics in 2004, before heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2006. He was with the Cavaliers till 2010, but ended up with the Mavericks for his final NBA season (2011-12) after a short stint with the Celtics. West earned $16 million during his 44 regular-season appearances, while averaging 9.7 points and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field.

After the NBA, West also tried playing in the NBA G-League with Texas Legends and in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) with Fujian Xunxing and Shanghai Sharks before retiring from basketball in 2015. A year later, a fan met West outside a Jack In The Box outlet. When asked about being an NBA star, West stated that he wasn't "about that life anymore".

Earlier in January, videos of West being beaten up on a street in Washington were shared online. Another video of West being handcuffed and shirtless while speaking about the altercation were also circulated, indicating how bad the West's situation really is. The video was deleted from the internet, while various NBA stars and personalities were reported to have reached out to help West.

