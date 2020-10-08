Delonte West "doing Fine" In Rehab Facility, Prepping For Post-detox Treatment Phase

Former NBA player Delonte West is reportedly progressing well in his rehab despite it being a difficult personal struggle. West, who was spotted panhandling last month on the streets of Dallas, was picked up and provided help by Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Cuban paid for his stay in a Dallas hotel before reuniting him with his mother Delphina Addison and even helped him check into a rehab facility in Florida.

A Delonte West update, as people close to the ex-NBA player going through very difficult personal struggle continue to offer help: Sources say Mavs owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in Dallas on Monday — and now West has checked into rehab facility in Florida. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2020

Delonte West rehab update

Delonte West, who checked into the rehab facility in the last week of September is reportedly "doing fine" in his treatment as he progresses through the phase of detoxification of drugs from his body. According to TMZ Sports, the former Dallas Mavericks player is currently in the detox phase of his treatment, which is said to extremely difficult for the patient, both physically and mentally.

Mark Cuban helping out Delonte West 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r0P02abHHN — DatPiff (@DatPiff) September 29, 2020

Despite it being a taxing process for Delonte, he is said to be "doing fine" and "roughing it out" in order to quickly move to the next phase of his treatment. West is undergoing his treatment under the supervision of professionals. Once he is done with Phase 1, the 37-year-old will be moved to a different location where his treatment will involve improving his mental health, including long term sobriety programs.

While he still remains a long way from full recovery, people close to Delonte West are said to be happy with his progress and are extremely optimistic this time he will be able to move past his struggles of substance abuse. Mark Cuban, who has so far played an important role in West's road to recovery, is said to be in touch with the family over regular updates.

Delonte West started his career with the Boston Celtics after he was drafted by the franchise as a Round 1 pick in 2004. A well-rounded point guard, West played three seasons in Boston before playing for the likes of Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks.

Substance abuse eventually took a toll on his career as he left the NBA in 2012 to play in the G-League and eventually in the Chinese Basketball Association. West has struggled with substance abuse since the latter years of his career. At the start of this year, fans were left shocked when a video went viral on social media where a homeless Delonte West was filmed getting beaten up on a street in Washington. In a subsequent video, West was spotted in handcuffs as he tried to explain the altercation to the officials.

A host of NBA stars including Lakers' LeBron James, new 76ers HC Doc Rivers and his former college teammate Jameer Nelson offered to help the former player, which West kept refusing until Cuban stepped in last month.

