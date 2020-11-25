Masai Ujiri Recalls Touching Moment With DeMar DeRozan, Hints At Better Relationship

Two years ago in July, DeMar DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard, ending his long career with the Toronto Raptors. While the Raptors ended up winning their first NBA title, the relationship between president Masai Ujiri and DeRozan had soured. Recently, Ujiri revealed a special moment they shared at the NBA bubble, which indicates that their relationship is better now.

Is the Masai Ujiri and DeRozan relationship better?

In Taylor Rooks' GQ piece, she detailed the Ujiri-DeRozan moment. As per Rooks, Ujiri's favourite moment came while he watched the Raptors play the Los Angeles Lakers. “I'm sitting down there, and I see this person walking straight to me with a blue tracksuit,” Ujiri told Rooks.

He recounted how DeRozan walked up to him, giving him a "big, big hug". As per Ujiri, that was the first time the both of the had "that kind of contact since the trade". Ujiri stated that after he left the game, he felt they has crossed a certain barrier, reaching a new place.

Ujiri's July 2018 was not appreciated by DeRozan, who publically voiced his feelings. The 31-year-old was upset with the trade, especially the way it was executed. The trade had DeRozan feeling "extremely hurt" and betrayed by Ujiri, with him who he shared a close relationship. The moment they shared at the bubble might just be what they needed to set their relationship back on track.

In April, Ujiri has spoken to ESPN about DeRozan's trade. The 50-year-old president has apparently walked around a hotel in Kenya for hours, gathering the courage to make the call to inform DeRozan about the trade. Back then, he had admitted that he hoped his relationship with DeRozan got better, but knew he would always have to make tough decisions in the future.

DeRozan, who currently plays for the Spurs, has also been linked to LA Lakers this season. However, as the 2020-21 season nears, the trade seems unlikely. Reports even involved Danny Green, who was recently traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors, who re-signed Fred VanVleet, will begin their season in Tampa.

The 2020-21 NBA season is scheduled to begin from December 22.

