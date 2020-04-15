Masai Ujiri Still Has Long Way To Go To Mend Soured Relationship With DeMar DeRozan

While the Toronto Raptors won their NBA Championship for the first time last season, Raptors President Masai Ujiri first fired coach of the year Dwane Casey, before trading their star player DeMar DeRozan. Ujiri mentioned that though the DeMar Derozan trade and firing Casey were difficult decisions, he needed to make them for the team.

Also read | DeMar DeRozan trade: Spurs star could enter NBA free agency this summer

Masai Ujiri still has to mend his relationship with DeMar DeRozan

While talking to ESPN, Ujiri talked about how difficult his decisions regarding Casey and DeRozan were. Ujiri said informing them was 'not easy' and as he is human, he definitely felt it in his heart. He described the incident where he had to let Casey go. Ujiri revealed that he wanted to move the meeting ahead or change his decision entirely, but decided against it. He stated that because Casey is a good person, breaking the news to him was extremely hard.

Also read | New York Knicks are ‘obsessed’ with Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri: Sources

He then talked about informing DeMar DeRozan about the trade. Ujiri apparently informed him from a hotel in Kenya, from where he called DeRozan to inform him. Ujiri revealed that he walked around the hotel for hours before finally gathering the courage to make the phone call and inform DeRozan.

Ujiri even spoke about his current relationship with both Casey and DeRozan. While his situation with Casey has gotten much better due to his family, there is plenty of work he needs to do with DeMar DeRozan. Masai Ujiiri added that he hopes his relationship with DeRozan gets better. However, he understands that he will have to continue making tough decisions.

Also read | Masai Ujiri not keen on extending Toronto Raptors contract, Knicks keen on hiring him: Report

DeMar DeRozan trade

For 2019 offseason, the Raptors and Masai Ujiri traded their star guard DeMar DeRozan for Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard. While Ujiri received a lot of hate for trading DeRozan, his decision paid off as the Raptors won their first NBA Championship. DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs along with Jakob Poeltl, while Danny Green went with Kawhi Leonard.

Also read | Toronto Raptors fear losing Masai Ujiri to New York Knicks, will Giannis follow?