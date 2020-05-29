MAT Vs BN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

Indigenas de Matagalpa will take on Bonanza in the Nicaragua Basketball League this weekend. The match is scheduled to take place at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello on Saturday, May 30 at 05:30 am IST. Here is the MAT vs BN Dream11 team, MAT vs BN Dream11 prediction and MAT vs BN Dream11 top picks.

MAT vs BN Dream11 prediction and schedule

The Indigenas de Matagalpa reached the quarterfinals by beating Rivas and will now face Bonanza in a two-game series to grab a place in the semi-finals. Dayton Cacho will lead the offensive for Matagalpa. Kevin Andino is also another player to keep an eye on in the game. Julio Gonzalez will be the star player for the Bonanza on the court. When the two teams met last time, it was Indigenas de Matagalpa who won the matchup against Bonanza 77-85. They are the firm favourites to win this game.

MAT vs BN Dream11 squads

Matagalpa squad

Harold Miranda, Kevin Andino, Dayton Cacho, Jose Calero, Bryan Parajon, Byron Castillo, Francisco Baltodano, Darwin Almendarez Rocha, Franklin Zeledon Marin, Raul Mendoza, Elgin Mejia, Gerson Zeledon, Rudy Taylor

Bonanza squad

Mairena Richard, Rattrey Eugenio, Jimenez Nelson, Toruno Rene, Mairena Norvinm Talavera William, Bustillo-Mejia Gianny, Cristy-Macurbia Jose, Pineda Jairo, Quijano-Vasquez Gerson, Carcache-Garzon Cristian, Hernandez Aniel

MAT vs BN Dream11 team

MAT vs BN Dream11 team: Indigenas de Matagalpa

Point Guard: Kevin Andino

Shooting Guard: Dayton Cacho

Shooting Forward: Byron Castillo

Power Forward: Bryan Parajon

Center: Rudy Taylor

MAT vs BN Dream11 team: Bonanza

Point Guard: Richard Mairena

Shooting Guard: Jose Macurbia Cristy

Shooting Forward: Norvin Mairena

Power Forward: Eugenio Rattrey

Center: Julio Gonzalez

MAT vs BN Dream11 prediction: MAT vs BN Dream11 top picks

Here are our MAT vs BN Dream11 top picks for the game

Center: Rudy Taylor

Shooting Guard: Dayton Cacho

Point Guard: Kevin Andino

MAT vs BN Dream11 prediction: MAT vs BN Dream11 team

MAT vs BN Dream11 prediction

Matagalpa will start as favourites in this game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these MAT vs BN Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAT vs BN Dream11 prediction and MAT vs BN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.