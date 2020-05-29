MAT Vs BN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, Nicaragua Basketball League Live

Quick links:
Indigenas de Matagalpa will take on Bonanza in the Nicaragua Basketball League this weekend. The match is scheduled to take place at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello on Saturday, May 30 at 05:30 am IST. Here is the MAT vs BN Dream11 team, MAT vs BN Dream11 prediction and MAT vs BN Dream11 top picks.
The Indigenas de Matagalpa reached the quarterfinals by beating Rivas and will now face Bonanza in a two-game series to grab a place in the semi-finals. Dayton Cacho will lead the offensive for Matagalpa. Kevin Andino is also another player to keep an eye on in the game. Julio Gonzalez will be the star player for the Bonanza on the court. When the two teams met last time, it was Indigenas de Matagalpa who won the matchup against Bonanza 77-85. They are the firm favourites to win this game.
Harold Miranda, Kevin Andino, Dayton Cacho, Jose Calero, Bryan Parajon, Byron Castillo, Francisco Baltodano, Darwin Almendarez Rocha, Franklin Zeledon Marin, Raul Mendoza, Elgin Mejia, Gerson Zeledon, Rudy Taylor
Mairena Richard, Rattrey Eugenio, Jimenez Nelson, Toruno Rene, Mairena Norvinm Talavera William, Bustillo-Mejia Gianny, Cristy-Macurbia Jose, Pineda Jairo, Quijano-Vasquez Gerson, Carcache-Garzon Cristian, Hernandez Aniel
Point Guard: Kevin Andino
Shooting Guard: Dayton Cacho
Shooting Forward: Byron Castillo
Power Forward: Bryan Parajon
Center: Rudy Taylor
Point Guard: Richard Mairena
Shooting Guard: Jose Macurbia Cristy
Shooting Forward: Norvin Mairena
Power Forward: Eugenio Rattrey
Center: Julio Gonzalez
Here are our MAT vs BN Dream11 top picks for the game
Center: Rudy Taylor
Shooting Guard: Dayton Cacho
Point Guard: Kevin Andino
Matagalpa will start as favourites in this game.