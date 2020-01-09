Nikola Jokic Superbly Dominates Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks In Nuggets' Nail-biting Win

The Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks game was, by all means, the very definition of a nail-biter. With Luka Doncic fit and firing, the Dallas Mavericks were always going to be the favourites to emerge victorious at the American Airlines Center. However, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic turned the tables on the Dallas Mavericks with a 33-point display to propel Denver Nuggets to victory.

Nikola Jokic outduels Luka Doncic for 107-106 Nuggets victory

With 33 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Nikola Jokic was the star of the show. The Dallas Mavericks raced to a 32-27 lead in Q1. While Luka Doncic may not have bulldozed through the Denver Nuggets early on, the MVP contender's prowess proved just enough to keep the Dallas Mavericks in the lead. Luka Doncic's Mavericks took an 89-86 advantage into Q4. When the Nuggets bench came to the fore, the Mavericks switched to a zone defence which impeded the Denver Nuggets' offence.

Nikola Jokic stats

The Joker delivers!



Another Budweiser Nugget of the Night for Nikola! pic.twitter.com/Xem6P6Spcr — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 9, 2020

A late surge from Nikola Jokic, however, turned the Nuggets' fortunes around to settle the contest. Jerami Grant, Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley provided the support for Nikola Jokic's heroics at the American Airlines Center. There is a case to be made that Mavericks All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis could have thwarted Nikola Jokic's late charge.

Porzingis has been out since the end of December, courtesy of an issue with his knee. While the loss, the Dallas Mavericks currently sit sixth in the NBA's Western Conference standings. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, climbed up to second, with the Los Angeles Lakers leading the Western Conference.

Image Courtesy: Dallas Mavericks, NBA Twitter