Mavericks Vs 76ers: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. Power Mavericks To 117-98 Win

Tim Hardaway Jr was the star for Dallas Mavericks with 27 points as the Mavericks beat Philadelphia 76ers 117-98 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday evening. The Mavericks have improved their win-loss record to 11-2 on the road despite playing without their star point guard Luka Doncic, who missed his third game due to a sprain in his right ankle. Joel Embiid top-scored with 33 points and 17 rebounds for the 76ers, although it was not enough to prevent a third straight defeat for the 76ers.

NBA: Mavericks vs 76ers highlights

The Mavericks took a 35-28 lead after the first quarter thanks to Tim Hardaway Jr, who scored 19 points in Q1. After Hardaway helped the Mavericks build a seven-point edge, Kristaps Porzingis took centre stage and an absolutely spectacular performance scoring in 22 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds. Philadelphia opened Q3 strongly and reduced the deficit quite significantly. But the Mavericks continued to score points and build their lead to douse the spark that Sixers were trying to create for a comeback. In Q4, it was all Mavericks, as they cruised to their 19th win of the season. The Mavericks will visit the Toronto Raptors on December 23, while the Sixers host the Washington Wizards on December 22.

NBA: Mavericks vs 76ers player ratings

Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell: 4/10

Dorian Finney-Smith: 7/10

Kristaps Porzingis: 8/10

Jalen Brunson: 6/10

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 8/10

Maxi Kleber: 6/10

Seth Curry: 7/10

Delon Wright: 5/10

Ryan Broekhoff: 5/10

Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons – 7/10

Tobias Harris – 5/10

Al Horford – 5/10

Joel Embiid – 8/10

Josh Richardson – 5/10

Matisse Thybulle – 1/10

James Ennis – 4.5/10

Furkan Korkmaz – 4/10

Kyle O’Quinn – 1/10

Mike Scott – 4/10

Raul Neto – 2/10

Trey Burke- 4/10

NBA: Mavericks vs 76ers Key Moments

With no Luka Doncic in the side, Kristaps Porzingis stepped up and produced a great performance in the Mavericks jersey, as he poured in 22 points to help his side to victory. While Doncic has been a surprise package this season with his consistent scoring, Porzingis also has been chipping in with performances both offensively and defensively. While 76ers lead the league in rebounds with a 53% success rate, Dallas is placed 9th at 51.4%. The Mavericks were once again excellent in rebounds, which helped them pull off a more than convincing win. In the absence of Doncic, Hardaway led the team from the front. He came alive in the opening minutes of the game and was red hot in Q1, hitting all five of his three-pointers. Even though he did go cold in the second and third quarters, his big threes in the fourth quarter helped put the Sixers away.