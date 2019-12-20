Dwayne Johnson Shares Witty Response To Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'The Rock' Moves

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was definitely smelling 'what The Rock was cooking' when his team was gearing up to go against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. A backstage video shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo saw the NBA star mimic the Rock's WWE manoeuvres as he jumped on teammate Robin Lopez before the game. The move was probably an effort to help fire up the team. It now appears to have become a pregame ritual for the Milwaukee Bucks. The move indeed served a perfect motivator as the Bucks were able to claim NBA’s best record after they defeated the Los Angeles Lakers (111-104) in what was a thrilling showdown.

The Rock reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo mimicking his WWE moves

Love seeing these guys have fun!

#1 in the conference.

Confident, happy and hungry. #PeoplesChampApproved 👊🏾🦾 https://t.co/W6wT1opONN — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 20, 2019

This was not the first time Giannis Antetokounmpo has referenced Dwayne Johnson. The NBA superstar has been a fan of the former WWE champion for a very long time. Antetokounmpo had previously referenced The Rock in one of his press conferences stating that he would love to get a workout with The Rock. However, the 25-year was quick to backtrack on his lighthearted claim. Clearly, with the damage already done, the statement was quick to end up at the former WWE champ's doorstep. Here is how Dwayne Johnson responded:

“I’d kill him” 😂👊🏾

Love this dude. It’s why he’s an @NBA beast & the Bucks are #1 in the E.

But you don’t want this smoke, cuz I will slap your lips off into next week, son.

And by that I mean, let’s just get a workout in and enjoy some tequila after 😂🙏🏾👊🏾. https://t.co/gZcElqPYLd — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2019

