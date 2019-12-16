Kendall Jenner Attends 76ers Vs Nets Game Six Months After Her Split With Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner was spotted at the 76ers game on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia by a sports channel. Jenner and Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons were dating before they reportedly broke up in May 2019. After attending the game, reports and fans are speculating that the couple may be back together. Jenner kept a low profile during the game and watched it from a box. Jenner flew to Philadelphia from Los Angeles or New York to attend the 76ers game. Simmons finished the game with 24 points and the 76ers won the 116-109.

NBA 2019-20: Kendall Jenner was spotted at 76ers game six months after splitting with Ben Simmons

After Kendal Jenner and Ben Simmons' break-up, a source close to the couple had revealed that they are taking a break. According to the source, the break was temporary and was taken as their relationship had run its course. The source had also stated that Jenner was back to the fun mode and spending time with her close friends. Jenner has not been dating or linked to anyone post her split with Simmons. Last month, Jenner joked about starting a family with her friend Fai Khadra, who was her platonic wedding date.

Jenner and Ben Simmons started dating over a year ago in May 2018. Rumours of their first split arose in August 2018, but the pair reconciled in November 2018 after Jenner started going to Simmons' games. Before their split this May, Jenner spoke about combing work and love to a prestigious magazine. She also talked about marrying Simmons with a Tiffany and Co. ring. Though Jenner did not commit or confirm anything, she was definitely open to the idea in the future. Jenner has been known to keep her personal life private on most occasions.

