Bucks STUNNED By 'Unicorn' Kristaps Porzingis As Mavericks End 18-game Winning Streak

Dallas Mavericks came out on top at the Finserv Forum to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 120-116 on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Kristaps Porzingis produced a stellar showing in the absence of Luka Doncic to inflict a first defeat on the Bucks since early November, breaking their 18-game winning streak.

Great W !! 💪💪🤷🏼‍♂️😂 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) December 17, 2019

Kristaps Porzingis breaks the streak

The last time Porzingis and Giannis met, Porzingis tore his ACL.



Nearly two years later, Giannis is the reigning MVP and riding an 18-game win streak only for Porzingis to answer with his best game since that horrific injury to end said streak on the road without Luka Doncic. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) December 17, 2019

NBA: Mavs vs Bucks game highlights

Dallas Mavericks snapped Milwaukee Bucks' 18-game winning streak with a win on Monday night. Last season's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo produced yet another stellar performance scoring 48 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. But a lack of cohesive support meant Mavericks ran out eventual winners. The Dallas Mavericks started the game in quite a strong fashion taking a massive 14-point lead in Q1 itself. Despite a fierce comeback from the Bucks in Q2, Mavericks entered halftime leading 59-56. A seven-point win in Q3 eventually was enough to secure a win despite Bucks dropping 40 points in the last quarter. The game ended at 120-116.

Luka Doncic's ankle injury meant the Mavericks entered the game without their star guard but Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry combined well in his absence to score 52 points to sink the Bucks. 'The Unicorn' Porzingis arguably played his game of the season scoring 26 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as Mavericks rose to third in the Western Conference with the win. Milwaukee Bucks meanwhile maintain their supremacy in the Eastern Conference despite the shock loss. It's Boston Celtics next for the Mavericks while the Bucks will aim to bounce back against the Philadelphia 76ers.

NBA: Mavs vs Bucks player ratings

Dallas Mavericks

Dwight Powell: 6/10

Dorian Finney-Smith: 6/10

Kristaps Porzingis: 7/10

Jalen Brunson: 6/10

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 5.5/10

Maxi Kleber: 6/10

Seth Curry: 7/10

Delon Wright: 6/10

Justin Jackson: 6/10

Courtney Lee: NA

Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez: 6/10

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 8/10

Donte DiVincenzo: 5.5/10

Khris Middleton: 5.5/10

Kyle Korver: 6/10

Wesley Matthews: 6/10

George Hill: 6/10

Sterling Brown: 5.5/10

Ersan Ilyasova: 6/10

Pat Connaughton: 5.5/10

Robin Lopez: NA

