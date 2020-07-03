Maya Moore Net Worth: How Much Is The 4-time WNBA Chamionp Worth In 2020?

Two years' worth of effort from four-time WNBA champion Maya Moore eventually played a pivotal role in the release of Jonathan Irons this week. Irons was sentenced to 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of burglary and shooting with a deadly weapon in 1998. For more than 20 years Irons insisted he was misidentified and was not guilty of the crime, but his cries fell on deaf ears.

Finally, in 2016, Maya Moore publicly opened up on her friendship with Irons and began advocating for reform in the American justice system. Moore took a hiatus from basketball in 2019 in order to solely focus on getting Jonathan Irons released from prison for a crime he did not commit. Earlier this year, Moore's efforts paid off as Jefferson City Judge Daniel Green vacated Irons' guilty verdict and ordered the release of the African-American, who was just another victim of racial injustice in the United States.

Here's a look at the Maya Moore net worth and her career before she took up activism

Maya Moore net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Maya Moore net worth figure stands at $150,000. The two-time NCAA champion played out her rookie contract with Minnesota Lynx and re-signed with the franchise on a multi-year deal in 2015. Per Spotrac, Moore, who hasn't played in the WNBA since the 2018 season, is still contracted to the Lynx for another two years. The Maya Moore contract value - according to the report - is estimated to be $117,000 with an annual salary of $58,000.

Maya Moore contract with Minnesota Lynx, WNBA career

Moore was drafted by the Lynx in 2011 as the No.1 overall pick. She has played her entire WNBA career with Minnesota. While playing for the Lynx, Maya Moore also had stints in EuroLeague with Ros Casares Valencia and UMMC Ekaterinburg, and Women's Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) side Shanxi Flame.

In seven years with Minnesota Lynx, Moore won four WNBA titles, winning WNBA MVP and WNBA Finals MVP once each. The six-time WNBA All-Star has also been named in the All-WNBA First Team five times. Outside the WNBA, Moore is a three-time WCBA champion and two-time Women's EuroLeague champion. Representing the United States, she has two Olympic gold medals. Moore averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in her WNBA career. As mentioned above, she sat out the 2019 and 2020 season in order to focus on the movement to bring reform in the American justice system.

Maya Moore family

Maya Moore was raised by a single mother, Kathryn Moore. Her father Mike Dabney was not around when Maya was growing up. Dabney was also a basketball player and played for Rutgers University-New Brunswick in the 1970s. He was picked by Los Angeles Lakers in the 1976 NBA Draft but failed to play a single game for the franchise. Maya Moore has two sisters - Olivia Dabney and Ashley Dabney. Olivia plays basketball for Rutgers Preparatory School while Ashley is a track and field athlete in college.

