Virat Kohli's Energy And Body Language Resembles A Lion: Shreyas Iyer

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is an inspiration for millions across the globe not only for his cricket but also because of his fitness. Kohli is arguably one of the fittest cricketers in the world right now. At a time when cricketers all around the world are busy with their workload management, the right-handed batsman has been on the road non-stop without any trouble whatsoever.

ALSO READ | IPL: Mohammad Shami gets Ravi Shastri's response for Eid-special mutton biryani and kheer

The 31-year-old is currently the top-ranked batsman in ODIs and T20Is and is well ahead of his contemporaries. He is the only batsman in the world right now with an average of more than 50 across all three formats. Virat Kohli is an animated personality who likes to play his game in an aggressive manner. The right-hander is always high on energy which translates into consistent performances on the field more often than not.

Shreyas Iyer heaps praise galore on Virat Kohli

Now, India teammate Shreyas Iyer has heaped praise on Virat Kohli and lauded him for the attitude he carries on the field. While speaking in an Instagram live session hosted by IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, Shreyas Iyer said that it's a phenomenal feeling when Virat Kohli talks or compliments his teammates. Shreyas Iyer also said that Virat Kohli is a role model for all the youngsters out there.

ALSO READ | IPL: Ravi Shastri calls for IPL over T20 World Cup, wants BCCI to improve domestic cricket

Shreyas Iyer further said that whenever Virat Kohli goes out on the field, it feels as if he’s playing his first game. Shreyas Iyer added that Virat Kohli is never tired and is always energetic like a lion. The Delhi Capitals skipper further said that you see a different body language when Virat Kohli enters the ground, which is something great to learn from him.

Shreyas Iyer has shown a lot of promise in the last one year and the right-hander has gone on to consolidate his position in India's limited-overs teams. Ever since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, the Indian team management tried various batsmen at the No. 4 position. The likes of MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayadu and Ajinkya Rahane were all tried and tested at the spot. But it is Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer who has gone on to make the position his own.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh has special coaching tips for Ravi Shastri, Vikram Rathour

Just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, Shreyas Iyer had an excellent tour of New Zealand. Shreyas Iyer scored 153 runs in the five-match T20I series at an average of 51.00. The Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer also was the top-scorer for the Indian team in the three-match ODI series with 217 runs at an impressive average of 72.33.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri shares throwback picture of his match-winning century at Wankhede Stadium

IMAGE COURTESY: SHREYAS IYER INSTAGRAM