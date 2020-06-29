MCH Vs INZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israeli Basketball Premier League Live

Quick links:
Maccabi Haifa will square off against Ironi Ness Ziona in the Israeli Basketball Premier League this week. The game will be played on Monday, June 29. Here is the MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction, MCH vs INZ Dream11 team news, MCH vs INZ Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.
Date: Monday, June 29
Time: 8.50 pm IST
Maccabi Haifa occupy the fifth spot on the Israeli Basketball Premier League points table, having bagged 11 victories while suffering 12 defeats. Maccabi Haifa were up against Hapoel Eilat in the previous game, losing out 90-82 on that occasion. On the other hand, Ironi Ness Ziona are placed ninth on the table with 10 victories and 13 defeats. Ness Ziona lost narrowly against Be'er Sheva 83-85 in the previous clash.
Maccabi Haifa: Willy Workman, Jonathan Mor, Michael Brisker, Amit Alon, Roman Sorkin, Gil Amitay, Tomer Asayag, Andrew Andrews, Tal Arieli, Maxim Fuxman, Daniel Najar, Reggie Upshaw Jr, Maxim Romanov, Anthony Fisher, Jerai Grant, Speedy Smith, James Young, Jordan Swing, Gregory Vargas, Eric Anderson, Nestor Colmenares.
Ironi Ness Ziona: Cameron Oliver, JP Tokoto, Tal Dunne, Raviv Pitshon, Lior Carreira, Ido Shabat, Golan Gutt, Tomer Abramovitch, Tamir Saban, Rayvonte Rice, Eidan Alber, Lindel Wigginton, Raviv Limonad, Ofir Goldsztejn, Jeff Withey, Corey Fisher, Daequan Cook.
Point Guard: Lindel Wigginton
Shooting Guard: Raviv Limonad, Andrew Andrews
Small Forward: Willy Workman, Jonathan Mor
Power Forward: Tal Dunne, Jerai Grant
Centre: Roman Sorkin
Maccabi Haifa: Willy Workman, Roman Sorkin
Ironi Ness Ziona: Lindel Wigginton, Tal Dunne
Maccabi Haifa are the favourites in the game.
