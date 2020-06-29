MCH Vs INZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Israeli Basketball Premier League Live

Maccabi Haifa will square off against Ironi Ness Ziona in the Israeli Basketball Premier League this week. The game will be played on Monday, June 29. Here is the MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction, MCH vs INZ Dream11 team news, MCH vs INZ Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction: MCH vs INZ Dream11 schedule

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 8.50 pm IST

MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction: MCH vs INZ Dream11 preview

ניקי, סנטי וניצחון רביעי העונה על באר שבע

ירוק עולה💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/Qd0WybTjup — Maccabi Haifa FC (@mhfootballclub) June 27, 2020

Maccabi Haifa occupy the fifth spot on the Israeli Basketball Premier League points table, having bagged 11 victories while suffering 12 defeats. Maccabi Haifa were up against Hapoel Eilat in the previous game, losing out 90-82 on that occasion. On the other hand, Ironi Ness Ziona are placed ninth on the table with 10 victories and 13 defeats. Ness Ziona lost narrowly against Be'er Sheva 83-85 in the previous clash.

MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction: MCH vs INZ Dream11 team news, full squads

Maccabi Haifa: Willy Workman, Jonathan Mor, Michael Brisker, Amit Alon, Roman Sorkin, Gil Amitay, Tomer Asayag, Andrew Andrews, Tal Arieli, Maxim Fuxman, Daniel Najar, Reggie Upshaw Jr, Maxim Romanov, Anthony Fisher, Jerai Grant, Speedy Smith, James Young, Jordan Swing, Gregory Vargas, Eric Anderson, Nestor Colmenares.

Ironi Ness Ziona: Cameron Oliver, JP Tokoto, Tal Dunne, Raviv Pitshon, Lior Carreira, Ido Shabat, Golan Gutt, Tomer Abramovitch, Tamir Saban, Rayvonte Rice, Eidan Alber, Lindel Wigginton, Raviv Limonad, Ofir Goldsztejn, Jeff Withey, Corey Fisher, Daequan Cook.

MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction: MCH vs INZ Dream11 team

Point Guard: Lindel Wigginton

Shooting Guard: Raviv Limonad, Andrew Andrews

Small Forward: Willy Workman, Jonathan Mor

Power Forward: Tal Dunne, Jerai Grant

Centre: Roman Sorkin

MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction: MCH vs INZ Dream11 top picks

Maccabi Haifa: Willy Workman, Roman Sorkin

Ironi Ness Ziona: Lindel Wigginton, Tal Dunne

MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction

Maccabi Haifa are the favourites in the game.

Note: The MCH vs INZ Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MCH vs INZ Dream11 team news and MCH vs INZ Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: basketball.co.il