Novak Djokovic Wins Massive Compliment From Lakers Star LeBron James For Basketball Skills

On Saturday, World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic posted a video of himself playing basketball on Instagram and Twitter. The Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was tagged in the latest Djokovic basketball video. James replied to Novak Djokovic's tweet, impressed by the 33-year-old's basketball skills.

Djokovic basketball video:

Novak Djokovic, who is currently the No.1 player as per the ATP Rankings, recently shared a video of attempting a shot on a basketball court. Djokovic looks at the camera while dribbling between his legs, evades an imaginary defender before shooting a 15-foot jumper. In his caption, he tagged LeBron James, asking if was ready for a one-on-one game with the NBA star.

James replied to his video on Twitter, stating that he thinks Djokovic can face him while complimenting his 'beautiful follow-thru on that shot'. Fans reacted to the interaction between the two athletes, delighted that the 'two GOATS' were interacting.

LeBron James is currently preparing for the scheduled NBA return on July 30. According to reports, the three-time NBA champion has been practising with Lakers in a private facility to avoid restrictions placed at the Lakers facility. Along with the training, James has been constantly posting about the ongoing protests in America and has recently started a voting rights group for African Americans called More Than a Vote.

LeBron James Twitter:

Ha! I’m going to say I think you are!! Beautiful follow-thru on that shot buddy! 💪🏾🙏🏾👑 https://t.co/fMUocbVMRL — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 20, 2020

LeBron James Twitter:

He hit him with “buddy” — ChRiS (@HoodieDLo) June 20, 2020

Acting like hes a make a wish kid lmao 😂😂 — dub (@dubel568) June 20, 2020

Djokovic Adria tour

After Grigor Dimitrov announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, the finals between Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev were cancelled. The final game was scheduled on Sunday in Zadar, Croatia. Twitter users lashed out at Djokovic and the tour organizers as Dimitrov tested positive after playing alongside Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev last week for the Adria Tour debut in Belgrade, Serbia.

Users called out the event's organizers for hosting an event with fans during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic without following proper social distancing measures. As per recent reports, Djokovic will be tested for COVID-19 following Dimitrov's announcement.

(Image source: @nbastats official Twitter, @djokernole official Instagram, @kingjames Twitter)