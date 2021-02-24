Neymar Constructs Special Mural Ft. Jordan, Kobe And LeBron Next To Own Basketball Court

PSG superstar Neymar paid homage to some of his favourite NBA players with a mural painted next to his own in-house basketball court. On Tuesday, the Brazilian took to Instagram to show off his newly-decorated wall which included the faces of NBA legends such as Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant. The mural also displayed the faces of some current players including Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Neymar's flaunts new mural next to his in-house basketball court

Neymar has been an avid basketball fan for quite some time now. The PSG talisman has often honoured Kobe Bryant ever since the Lakers legend tragically passed away in January 2020. Neymar has also previously spoken about the close friendship he shared with Bryant and how the death of the Lakers icon affected him over time.

While speaking to Vogue last year, Neymar said, "Kobe's death affected me a lot, because our lives had much in common. I met Kobe Bryant personally and the times he came to Paris… When you meet the person behind the athlete, it creates a different relationship and with Kobe, it was very special. Sports and society lost a great guy.” Neymar also paid tribute to Bryant after scoring a goal against Lille in the French league last year.

However, the world's most expensive football player recently took to IG to share a post about his in-home basketball court that features some of the biggest names in NBA history and Neymar has now taken things to the next level by creating a great mural to celebrate the NBA superstars. The mural included six-time NBA champion, Michael Jordan, in the centre. Jordan's face was then flanked by Kobe and LeBron James on either side. The mural also included Jordan's former teammate, Scottie Pippen, Warriors star's, Steph Curry and Draymond Green, along with Heat talisman Jimmy Butler.

In 2019, during an interview with the New York Times, Neymar spoke about his growing friendship with Butler. He said, "Jimmy has a big heart. Our friendship is based on sincerity and honesty. He is shy and at the same time, his fun side is what makes him different." According to reports, the artist in charge of carrying out the work in Neymar's in-house basketball court is his compatriot Carlos Eduardo Fernandes, better known as 'Kobra'.

Image Credits - Neymar Instagram