Miami Heat Seek Giannis Antetokounmpo And Victor Oladipo For 2020-21 Season: Reports

The NBA 2019-20 season is set to return next month with 22 teams playing the remaining season at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat is among the 22 teams that will be travelling to Orlando. However, recent reports state that the Heat are already preparing for the 2020-21 season.

NBA trade rumours: Miami Heat are targeting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo?

As the restart date of the 2019-20 season is approaching, NBA teams will begin practices and training camps in Orlando. However, NBA reports suggest that Miami Heat are focusing on acquiring Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Indiana Pacers shooting guard Victor Oladipo. While on Complex’s Load Management podcast, The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania revealed that the Heat wish to 'make it known' that they will be targeting the reigning NBA MVP along with Oladipo, who is currently benched.

Rumours around Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded have been around this season as the Bucks star will soon be entering free agency. Giannis can enter free agency or can re-sign with the Bucks. Giannis was averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season and is in contention for another MVP award while leading his team to a league-best 53-12 win-loss record. The Warriors, along with the Miami Heat, have been reported to be among teams interested in acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Oladipo, on the other hand, is reported to be a risky choice as he was sidelined due to his knee injury and is set to return in January. The two-time All-Star scored 23.1 points and league-leading 2.4 steals during the 2017-18 season. Oladipo was having a successful 2018-19 campaign, but his knee injury limited him to 36 games. This season, he played only 13 games. Reports state that while Oladipo could re-sign with the Pacers, he could also be traded due to increased injury risk.

Miami was at a 41-24 win-loss record, ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference before the season was suspended. The team has been performing well this season with Jimmy Butler, Bamm Adebayo and rookies like Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro. As per reports, the Heat are trying to piece a together a championship team by targetting Giannis and Victor Oladipo.

