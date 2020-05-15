NBA fans on Twitter were entertained a couple of weeks ago when Giannis Antetokounmpo's Twitter handle was hacked. One of the tweets that were posted on his timeline read, "I'm going to the Warriors". While the hacking situation later came to light, the tweet set social media abuzz with rumours that the Bucks superstar could be tempted for a move to San Francisco in the NBA offseason in order to team up alongside the likes of Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green under the tutelage of Steve Kerr. Recent reports indicate that any potential trade deal involving Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Warriors will rely upon two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry.

Giannis to Warriors trade rumours

"I look like Steph out here."



Watch Giannis emulate Curry before the 2019 All-Star Game 👀 https://t.co/3QHZqIdkkj pic.twitter.com/RnNvIDpKYV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2020

Steph Curry 'crucial' in potential Giannis Antetokounmpo to Warriors trade deal

Giannis to Warriors deal on for 2021?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks were in prime form this season. They sat atop the Eastern Conference table above Toronto Raptors before the league was suspended in March. Warriors, on the other hand, have been dismal this season owing to a host of long-term injuries to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose contract with the Bucks is due to expire in 2021, is rumoured to be tempted with a move to the Bay to play alongside 'good friend' Steph Curry. The Milwaukee Bucks can offer Giannis a supermax extension during the offseason. However, if the 'Greek Freak' does not sign the extension, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021.

Reports in The Athletic state that three-time NBA champion Steph Curry is "considered by those in the know as the dominant reason Giannis’ eyes would even tilt in the Warriors’ direction." Steph, Thompson and Green will all be in their thirties when Giannis' contract expires in 2021 which could signal the start of a new era at the Bay. However, with the NBA set to lower the salary cap next season, it will be difficult for the Warriors to balance Steph Curry, Thompson, Green and Antetokounmpo. Any move to bring Giannis to Warriors will, therefore, hinge on the Warriors shipping out either Klay Thompson or Draymond Green.

NBA trade rumours: Giannis to Warriors?

“Come to the Dubs.” - Steph, probably 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZRc8179JZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2020

