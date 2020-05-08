Warriors Might Attempt To Rope In To-be 'free Agent' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Report

The Golden State Warriors have been reportedly preparing to acquire Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo via free agency for some time now. While Giannis has led the Bucks to the league-best 53-12 win-loss record this season, reports say that the reigning NBA MVP may consider a trade if he does not think the team can win a championship. However, Giannis has refused to make a comment on the issue.

Also read | Warriors trade rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo trade for the No. 1 draft pick?

Is a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to the Warriors being negotiated?

As per recent reports, the NBA suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic might help the Warriors acquire Giannis. Some Warriors trade rumours hint at the team being ready to trade Andrew Wiggins and their lottery pick for acquiring Giannis. Reports term the Wiggins trade with Minnesota Timberwolves a 'gold mine', as the Warriors could also go for any other player they want to acquire. While Giannis has been reported to be on good terms with the Bucks management, he might consider a move if they do not win a championship soon.

Also read | Warriors trade rumours: When will a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade happen?

Warriors trade rumours: Will a Giannia Antetokounmpo trade happen?

Rumours of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade have been around since last year. In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo will become a free agent and will be eligible to sign a supermax extension this summer. In an interview, Giannis stated that he will stay with the Bucks if they continue to win. However, the NBA suspension might change his perspective, as per reports.

If Giannis chooses to sign an extension, the massive Wiggins trade could prove to be useful for the Warriors. The Warriors also have their highly-drafted lottery selection this year, as a result of their disastrous NBA 2019-20 season. However, many reports do not see Giannis, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson playing at the same time for the franchise. NBA trade rumours have also hinted at the New York Knicks or Los Angeles Lakers trying to acquire Giannis.

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo trade: Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with the Bucks 'as long as they're winning'

New father @Giannis_An34 sat down with our @mackenziesalmon to discuss his sleepless nights and MVP-like first half.



And, of course, his future in the "good land" of Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/8EJQGG9PlF — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 16, 2020

Also read | NBA trade rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo to be traded for Andrew Wiggins by the Warriors?