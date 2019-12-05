Miami Heat Vs Boston Celtics Highlights, Result And Player Ratings: Celtics Win 112-93

The Boston Celtics proved to be too hot to handle for Miami Heat as the Celtics registered a 112-93 victory over the Heat at the TD Garden on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics' charge as they accounted for over half of the Celtics' points on the night. The win leaves the Boston Celtics with the second-best record in the NBA's Eastern Conference, i.e. 15-5.

NBA: Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics highlights

It was a slow start for the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on the night. After registering a dramatic win over reigning champions Toronto Raptors just a day earlier, Miami Heat were prepared to live up to their name against the Celtics. The Heat started well too, leading by as many as 11 points early in the 2nd quarter. The Boston Celtics, however, dug deep and mounted a resurgence to enter half-time with a 52-44 advantage. Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn tried to mount a similar resurgence for the Heat in the third quarter, but the Celtics outscored Miami 14-8, building their lead to 14. The game ultimately ended in favour of the Celtics, with Kemba Walker registering a 28-point display and Jaylen Brown registering 31 points on the night. Here are the player ratings from the game.

NBA: Heat vs Celtics player ratings

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler - 8/10

Justise Winslow - 7.5/10

Kelly Onylyk - 7/10

Duncan Robinson - 7/10

Bam Adebayo - 6.5/10

Kendrick Nunn - 7/10

Jaylen Brown's season-high 31 PTS and 5 3PM help the @Celtics stay a perfect 8-0 at home! #Celtics



Kemba Walker: 28 PTS, 7 AST, 6 3PM

Jimmy Butler: 37 PTS, 6 3PM (both season-highs)

Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker - 8/10

Jaylen Brown - 8/10

Jayson Tatum - 7.5/10

Brad Wanamaker - 6/10

Daniel Theis - 6.5/10

Semi Ojeleye - 6.5/10

