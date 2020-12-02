Miami Heat's New, Vibrant Vice Jerseys Get Comically Compared To Trix Yogurt On Twitter

This 2020-21 season, NBA teams will be going to back to their roots. The teams will be donning a city edition jersey, which might continue throughout the campaign. While certain fans have liked the innovative jerseys, most have disliked or trolled the newer jerseys. This particular jersey has been compared to Trix Yoghurts, courtesy of the blue and pink colours the team has chosen.

Miami Heat vice jersey unveiled for the NBA 2020-21 season

With teams slowly unveiling their new city edition jerseys, Miami Heat recently unveiled their new and vibrant Vice uniform. A complete 360 degree turn from their previous work, this jersey comes in vibrant pastel pink and blue shades. "Fit for the future," the Heat wrote on Twitter, indicating that the jersey will be a mood.

“ViceVersa has duality — existing as either pink or blue depending your point-of-view," the team wrote during their release. They added that the uniform will provide "singularity", and will be unlike any other uniform yet. However, the team has managed to honour the team's history – adding "previous Vice uniforms" throughout. As per the team, the jersey will also dominate the league with the illusions, mirroring and reflections.

Later, the Heat's president of creative and digital marketing – Jennifer Alvarez – explained the process behind making this jersey. He recalled 2017, where the Vice began as a journey. Apparently, they returned to the present for a series of "sequel campaigns inspired by Miami’s many sides". It began with 'Vice Nights'. moved on to the 'Sunset Vice', also introducing 'ViceWave'.

As of now, the jerseys will be available offline at TheMiamiHEATStore.com exclusively. The team will wear the jersey throughout the season. With COVID-19 still a threat, the ViceVersay jerseys will not be immediately available for everyone at the launch. However, the team is accepting pre-orders.

Miami Heat new court

Along with the jerseys, Miami has introduced their new court as well. The court will complete the transformation, add reports. Like uniforms, the court will include elements from the 1988 Miami Arena.

Fans react to Miami Heat's new jersey

The only thing I can think of when I see the new Miami Heat alternate uniforms are the old Trix yogurts #HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/O4nt4lK02K — AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) December 1, 2020

All I can see is the Trix yogurt https://t.co/uLtxRZ5tCK — Alex Achorn (@alexachorn) December 1, 2020

The Miami Heat every time they release a jersey: pic.twitter.com/vUWoAro1qC — 🔥 𝕂𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝔽𝕚𝕣𝕖 🔥 (@KendallFireV2) December 1, 2020

Its always miami with the best city jerseys in the NBA. — Truly Aj (@trulyblessedaj) December 1, 2020

Not a fan of those, these look way better, and props to the designer. Tag em if you know em pic.twitter.com/i6svETzTMP — What it’s just an ordinary Krabby OH MY GOODNESS (@VinnyCautero) December 1, 2020

Miami Cotton Candy Trix Yogurt uniform unveiled pic.twitter.com/G7SVo7IoWa — Dominic C. Sciturro (@DominicSciturro) December 1, 2020

Observed as a trend within NBA fans, new city edition jerseys have been trolled on Twitter and other social media sites. "Miami Cotton Candy Trix Yogurt uniform unveiled," one fan wrote, while another just called out the designer. While most comparisons were to the resemblance to a yoghurt, some were excited for the jerseys to be released. The Heat, who lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, will begin their reason from December 22.

