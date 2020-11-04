NBA Trade Rumours: Miami Heat Ready To Part Ways With Tyler Herro For Giannis

Though Giannis Antetokounmpo himself has dismissed rumours of a trade away from Milwaukee, reports continue to speculate about a possible trade for the MVP. As the Milwaukee Bucks made an early exit during the 2020 playoffs, reports hinted at the reigning NBA DPOY joining the Miami Heat. The Heat managed to beat the Bucks, reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. However, Miami is apparently determined to acquire Giannis.

NBA trade rumours: Is a Giannis to Miami trade still on the cards?

some basketball news:

i’ve been told by sources within the #MiamiHeat organization that despite previous reports, Tyler Herro is not an “untouchable” in the team’s pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo. #HeatTwitter — Ashley Nicole. (@AshNicoleMoss) November 3, 2020

Recent rumours hint at the Heat being ready to trade star rookie Tyler Herro to acquire Giannis. Herro was one of the Heat's best scorers in the bubble, earning the Baby GOAT title. Herro was instrumental in the team's journey to the finals, breaking multiple rookie records. However, the 20-year-old might not be untouchable when it comes to a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumours

Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are going to offer Giannis Antetokounmpo the “super-max” contract extension as soon as the league year starts. Also they will not trade him if he refuses to sign this offseason, hoping he’ll sign the following year, per Bucks front office sources. pic.twitter.com/oXFq07JDHo — Scorigami (@nihilist_bucks) October 19, 2020

While Giannis was reportedly disappointed with the team's postseason performance, he and the team discussed a game plan which includes roster changes. Though it might be difficult to fit a third star alongside Giannis and Khris Middleton, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reports that Miami is not willing to trade their star, even if he refuses an extension.

Giannis contract details

Earning All-NBA for a second consecutive season now has Giannis Antetokounmpo eligible in the summer of 2020 to sign the largest contract in NBA history. The five-year extension starting in 2021-22 would be worth $247.3M and carry a $42.6, $46.0, $49.5, $52.9 and $56.3M cap hit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 23, 2019

Giannis, who was selected by the Bucks during the 2013 NBA Draft, will be eligible for a supermax extension with the Bucks this time. Per reports, Giannis could end up signing the largest contract in NBA history. Giannis' next five-year extension could be worth $247.3 million, carrying a $42.6m, $46m, $49.5m, $52.9m and $56.3 million cap hit. Giannis is currently signed to a four-year $100 million deal set to end next season.

