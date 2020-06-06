Michael Jordan And Jordan Brand to donate $100 Million To fight Against Racial Injustice

NBA legend Michael Jordan and Nike's Jordan brand have decided to contribute $100 million towards the fight against racial injustice. The Michael Jordan donation will take place over a 10-year period and the amount will be devoted to organisations that are fighting for racial equality, social justice, as well as greater access to education for youth and spreading awareness of the Black Lives Matter campaign. The Michael Jordan donation comes just over a week after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American citizen who was tragically killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. We are you. We are a family. We are a community. pic.twitter.com/cGH8bJl1GQ — Jordan (@Jumpman23) June 5, 2020

Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand donation worth $100 million

The Michael Jordan donation news was trending on social media after the brand issued a statement on Friday in regards to the Black Lives Matter campaign. The statement from Jordan brand read that Jordan is not just a single person but a whole family that is prepared to fight any obstacles in the future, especially the discrimination against the African-American community. The announcement also touched upon the work to erase any form of racism and damage done by injustice, highlighting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand are committing $100 million over the next 10 years to protecting and improving the lives of Black people through actions dedicated towards racial equality, social justice and education. #JUMPMANhttps://t.co/CZDt1UdPwF — Jordan (@Jumpman23) June 5, 2020

"It's 2020 and still, the worst part of racism remains the same," the statement read. The Jordan donation was announced this week and confirmed the $100 million financial aid to organisations that will fight racial injustice and provide education and mentoring for African-American youngsters. Michal Jordan, who is currently the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, joined hands with his Jordan brand for providing the financial assistance. The Michael Jordan and Jordan donation for $100 million will take place over a 10-year period and the six-time NBA champion also issued a message of his own, 10 days after the constant protests of George Floyd's death in the USA.

Michael Jordan George Floyd tribute

The Chicago Bulls legend opened up on his feelings over the death of George Floyd following the uproar of the sporting world. In the Michael Jordan George Floyd tribute, the NBA great revealed his sadness, pain and anger, reiterating the frustrations felt by most of the protesters in the USA. The Chicago Bulls legend went on to explain that he does not have any answers at the moment but urged the collective voices to showcase their strength despite others trying to divide the African-American community. Finally, Michael Jordan sent out his heartfelt sympathies to George Floyd's family and the countless other victims of police brutality.

