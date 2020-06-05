Why Did Portland Trail Blazers Vote Against NBA Restart? Who Owns The Trail Blazers?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's plan to resume the NBA 2019-20 season was successfully passed by a 29-1 vote by team owners on Thursday. As per The Athletic, the Portland Trail Blazers owner was the only one who voted against the NBA restart. As no proper reason was mentioned, fans asked – Why did Portland Trail Blazers vote against NBA restart?

Also read | Trail Blazers playoff schedule, Trail Blazers vote: Damian Lillard calls out analyst Dan Orlovsky for calling him 'entitled' and 'spoiled'

Why did Portland Trail Blazers vote against NBA restart? Trail Blazers owner votes against NBA return

Sources: Portland was the lone team that voted against the 22-team format. https://t.co/WxxADXEkNb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020

Also read | Trail Blazers playoff schedule: Damian Lillard won't play if Trail Blazers don't have chance for playoffs, Trail Blazers vote

Sources: Portland was the lone team that voted against the 22-team format. https://t.co/WxxADXEkNb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2020

Why did Portland Trail Blazers vote against NBA restart? Damian Lillard refused to play Portland did not get a chance at the playoffs

A few days ago, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard candidly stated that he would not play in Orlando if his team had no chance to reach the postseason. While talking to Yahoo Sports, Damian Lillard stated that if the league says they are 'adding a few games to finish the regular season', he will not be participating. He added that if his team does not have an opportunity to play for the playoffs, he will be with his team but will sit out of the games. Damian Lillard further explained that they have worked hard to reach the spot they have and there is 'a lot to look forward to and for a great reason'. As per ESPN, that is not the only answer to 'why did Portland Trail Blazers vote against NBA restart'.

Also read | NBA return scheduled with 22 teams and a new format for the playoffs: NBA playoffs 2020

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski stated that while Lillard was a factor in their decision, he was not the sole reason for their negative vote. Other players were also reportedly asked for the opinion. The Trail Blazers thought there were 'more competitive and innovative formats available on the table'. This also included 2020 NBA Draft lottery odds being decided on the regular-season stats. However, the format chosen does give the team a chance at the playoffs.

Also read | NBA could introduce voting system to crown 2020 champion without playoffs: NBA playoffs 2020

As per the play-in system, the league's No. 9 seed will play the No. 8 seed for the playoffs spot if they finish the regular season within four games of them in the standings. This would require the team to beat the No. 8 seed two times in a row. Currently, the Trail Blazers are in a three-way tie with the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings for the No. 9 seed with the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 8. Even if the Trail Blazers were against the idea, they will be returning with the rest of the teams in July. The NBA is looking to return by July 31 with 22 teams, eight regular-season games and a possible play-in tournament.

Who is Trail Blazers owner? Why did Portland Trail Blazers vote against NBA restart?

The Trail Blazers are currently owned by businesswoman and entrepreneur Jody Allen. She took over the Portland Trail Blazers after her brother Paul Allen's death in 2018. Paul Allen purchased the Trail Blazers in 1988 from California real estate developer Larry Weinberg for a reported $70 million.