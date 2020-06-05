Vince Carter's 22-year-long NBA Career Comes To An Abrupt End, Fans Demand Proper Farewell

The 2019-20 NBA season is now officially set for a return as 29 team owners approved a proposal to resume play at Walt Disney World in Orlando during a vote on Thursday. The NBA is looking to resume games by July 31 with 22 teams. Reports further state that all teams will play eight regular-season games, followed by a play-in tournament to decide the No. 8 in both of the conferences.

This format indicates that eight teams, including Atlanta Hawks, will not be returning in July. With the Hawks being 11 games away from a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, Vince Carter's 22-year NBA career has now come to an end. Vince Carter announced that he would be retiring after the 2019-20 season and said he does not want any elaborate ceremonies like Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki received.

Vince Carter NBA career ends in abrupt fashion

While Vince Carter did not want any pomp and celebration, his career came to an abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the season to be suspended in March. Fans were unable to honour him during his final game and his last game ended up being the Hawks' 136-131 loss to the New York Knicks. Carter played 12 minutes during the game, posting five points and one rebound. His final basket was off an assist from Trae Young for a three-pointer, where fans and his teammates cheered him on.

Vince Carter retirement: Final Vince Carter NBA career game

In the post-game interview, Carter discussed what could have been his final game, accepting the situation as it is. He stated that it was definitely a strange way to end his career. He reflected on not having any more games left, though there were 15 regular-season games remaining.

Carter accepted that he would be fine even if this was his last NBA game. He only thought it was 'weird', as they were getting briefed about the situation and he thought 'this is it'. During the press conference that night, Carter spoke about how Kobe Bryant was the one who helped him come to terms with his retirement before his tragic death in January. Carter said that basketball has been good to him and he has enjoyed every single moment of it.

Vince Carter has played a record-breaking 22 seasons in the NBA and is regarded as one of the greatest three-point shooters despite not winning an NBA title or MVP award. Vince Carter made eight All-Star appearances, and also won the Rookie of the Year award in 1999. Carter led the Toronto Raptors to their first franchise playoff appearance and is known for delivering one of the best Slam Dunk Contest performances in 2000. He will retire with a career average of 16.7 points per game.

Vince Carter retirement: Will fans get a Vince Carter farewell game?

Vince Carter should be allowed to sign with a playoff team so he can either a get a ring or get the send off he deserves — Tyler Petersen (@tylerppetersen9) June 4, 2020

Doubtful and probably impossible but I’d love for Vince Carter to sign a vet minimum with the Raptors for the playoffs. — Andrew Hundley (@AndrewHundley31) June 4, 2020

Vince Carter deserves to start at small forward for one of the all-star teams at the 2021 NBA All-Star game. — Justin Sweeney (@Sween859) June 4, 2020

Fans have been suggesting various ways to honour Carter and give him a proper send-off, which includes signing with the Raptors for the post-season. Some fans are not ready for Carter to retire, wanting him to return for one final season. Most fans, however, were sad that one of their favourite players would no longer play on the court.

