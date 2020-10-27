Michael Jordan Believes He Wouldn't Have Survived NBA In This "Twitter Era"

The NBA describes Michael Jordan as the "greatest basketball player" by acclamation. Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were a dynasty in the 90s, winning six NBA titles in eight years. Jordan was the face of the NBA, winning multiple accolades during his NBA career.

While Jordan retired in 2003, he is still considered the NBA's GOAT by many fans around the world. While the basketball legend has spoken about the unfairness of comparing players from different eras, the Bulls legend believes he would not have been able to survive the social media era.

Michael Jordan social media: Bulls legend on how he would do in the social media era

During an interview, Jordan spoke about Tiger Woods and how the golfer was at his peak while Jordan was at the end of his career. The six-time NBA champion pointed out that what has changed since is social media and "Twitter and all those types of things". According to Jordan, social media has ended up invading people's personalities and also their personal time. "It’s to the point where some people have been able to utilize it to their financial gain and things of that nature.”

Jordan then added that he does not think he would have survived in the new Twitter era. "I don’t know if I could’ve survived in this Twitter [era], where you don’t have the privacy that you’d want and what seems to be very innocent can always be misinterpreted," Jordan said to Cigar Aficionado, via Alex Kennedy of Basketball News.

Even during his docuseries – The Last Dance – Jordan discussed the adverse effects the spotlight had on him. The docuseries showed that Jordan had to stay in his room as he could not escape his fans for even a moment. When the documentary aired, his daughter Jasmine had also spoken about her father being too "anti-social media" to even try and make a Twitter or Instagram account.

Michael Jordan NBA achievements

On this date 36 years ago, Michael Jordan made his NBA debut, recording 16 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 4 BLK in the @chicagobulls win! #NBAVault pic.twitter.com/lcKMwf2MR2 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 26, 2020

Six NBA titles (1991 to 1993, 1996 to 1998)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1985)

Six Finals MVP awards (1991 to 1993, 1996 to 1998)

Five NBA MVP awards (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998)

14-time NBA All-Star

One-time Defensive Player of the Year (1988)

Nine-time All-Defensive 1st Team

Ten-time All-NBA First Team

