Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Reveals What The NBA Legend Feels About Social Media

Following the success of The Last Dance docu-series which concluded its 10 episodes last month, fans online have been looking for Michael Jordan social media accounts, but to no avail. However, Michael Jordan daughter, Jasmine Jordan, has revealed whether fans will be able to see any Michael Jordan social media accounts in the future given the immense global popularity of social media. Jasmine Jordan claimed that there is a very slim chance of NBA legend Michael Jordan getting on any social media platforms as she believes that her father has too many 'anti-social media' views.

ALSO READ: Is Stephen Jackson Related To George Floyd? Ex-NBA Star Leads Protests For 'twin' Brother

Michael Jordan daughter on Michael Jordan social media

While speaking on ABC's Good Morning America, Michael Jordan daughter, Jasmine revealed why her father chooses to remain away from any social media despite the world leaning and progressing towards a digital platform. The 27-year-old Jasmine chuckled and claimed that her father is too 'anti-social media' to ever get on Twitter or Instagram. Jasmine further stated that she could never think of him getting on any social media platforms due to his opposing ideas of the social media world.

Although Michael Jordan isn't a big fan of social media, Jasmine revealed that the Chicago Bulls legend has a soft corner for music. Michael Jordan gets into his element with music, says Jasmine, and he can be really fun with some music in the background. The range and category of music can vary as the Bulls great enjoys all types of tunes including rap, hip-hop and some R&B as well, Jasmine explained.

ALSO READ: NBA Targeting October 12 As Last Date For NBA Finals Game 7 In Plan To Wrap Up Season

Michael Jordan social media for Jordan brand

In spite of the six-time NBA champion not being active on social media in this day and age, Michael Jordan has a virtual account for his 'Jordan' brand. The 'Jordan' page on Instagram has over 20.8 million followers and is often used to market Michael Jordan's brand of clothing and footwear. The 'Jordan' page on Twitter also is used for a similar purpose and marketing strategy as the page has over 4 million followers.

ALSO READ: 'I Can't Breathe' Shirts Sported By NBA, NFL Stars In Support Of George Floyd Protests

Michael Jordan The Last Dance: Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls career

A number of sports personalities were thoroughly impressed with Michael Jordan The Last Dance series that aired in April. According to reports from ESPN, The Last Dance recorded 5.6 million viewers on an average per episode. Michael Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls but The Last Dance showcased the journey of the Eastern Conference giants on their quest for the second 'three-peat' in a matter of eight years. Jordan left the Bulls for the second time in 1998.

ALSO READ: Wes Unseld, NBA Rookie Of Year And MVP In 1969, Dies At 74