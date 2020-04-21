Michael Jordan Branded 'GOD' By Larry Bird After Heroics Against Celtics In 1986 Playoffs

The first two episodes of Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance, premiered on Sunday. Much of the documentary will revolve around the 1997/98 season where Jordan and the Bulls won their sixth NBA title in eight years. However, several key moments of Michael Jordan's career until that season were also included in The Last Dance.

One particularly moment featured in Episode 2 of the documentary was when Michael Jordan announced himself to the NBA playoffs scene with one of the most iconic performances of his career. In the April 20, 1986 Game 2 of the playoff series between Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics, the Bulls went on to lose the game in overtime. But Jordan's performance meant he managed to stun a Celtics side that boasted five Hall of Famers.

On this day in Bulls history in 1986, the 🐐 set the playoff scoring record by dropping 63 points against the Celtics. MJ still holds the record today.



“It’s just God disguised as Michael Jordan.” – Larry Bird



Even after 34 years, the 'Michael Jordan 63 point game' remains one of his best performances in the NBA. Playing for the eighth-seeded Bulls, Michael Jordan dropped a historic 63 points against the Celtics. Jordan's 63-point haul is still the highest point scored by a player in the playoffs.

Long before the Bulls established their double three-peat winning dynasty, Jordan and the Bulls were not the heavyweights in the 1985/86 season. Meanwhile, the Celtics boasted a roster of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Dennis Johnson, Bill Walton and Robert Parish. Larry Bird went on to win his third NBA MVP award on route to winning his third NBA championship in 1986.

However, Jordan's performance against the Celtics meant Bird realised Jordan was a very special player. His interview, which was featured in The Last Dance, had Bird quoted as saying: "He is the most awesome player in the NBA. Today in Boston Garden, on national TV, in the playoffs, he put on one of the greatest shows of all time.”

"I think he’s GOD disguised as Michael Jordan," Larry Bird on MJ

As mentioned above, despite Jordan's efforts, Bulls lost the game 135-131, in two overtimes. However, fans at the Boston Garden witnessed one of the best performances in NBA history before Bulls and Michael Jordan went onto establish a dynasty in the 1990s.

