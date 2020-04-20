NBA Stars React In Awe Over Michael Jordan's Documentary 'The Last Dance'

Former and current NBA stars like Dwyane Wade and Damian Lillard expressed their awe on social media as Netflix released Michael Jordan's The Last Dance.

The much-awaited Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance is finally out with fans and NBA players already raving about the show. The Michael Jordan documentary titled The Last Dance was originally scheduled to be released in June, but the date was preponed to April due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Last Dance is directed by Jason Hehir, and the documentary has been divided into ten episodes which will focus on the Bulls' 1997-98 season.  

NBA players react to Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance 

The Last Dance has already been aired in the USA with NBA players expressing their awe of the Michael Jordan documentary on social media. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019, is a huge fan of the series. Dwyane Wade was one of the first to react to Michael Jordan's documentary. NBA players including Dwyane Wade and Damian Lillard were quick to share their thoughts over the Michael Jordan documentary on social media.

The Last Dance on Netflix

The Last Dance in India will be made available on popular streaming platform Netflix. According to Netflix India, The Last Dance Netflix streaming in India will be made available on Monday, April 20. However, Netflix is most likely to release two episodes every week to keep up with the documentary airing in the United States.

