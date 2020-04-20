NBA Stars React In Awe Over Michael Jordan's Documentary 'The Last Dance'

The much-awaited Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance is finally out with fans and NBA players already raving about the show. The Michael Jordan documentary titled The Last Dance was originally scheduled to be released in June, but the date was preponed to April due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Last Dance is directed by Jason Hehir, and the documentary has been divided into ten episodes which will focus on the Bulls' 1997-98 season.

NBA players react to Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance

The Last Dance has already been aired in the USA with NBA players expressing their awe of the Michael Jordan documentary on social media. Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, who retired from the NBA in 2019, is a huge fan of the series. Dwyane Wade was one of the first to react to Michael Jordan's documentary. NBA players including Dwyane Wade and Damian Lillard were quick to share their thoughts over the Michael Jordan documentary on social media.

If I had 3 wishes in life. I think I would have asked for #TheLastDance — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 20, 2020

Mike from another planet lol... #TheLastDance ... Pip slept on like a mf too smh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan’s Last Dance was fantastic and I loved all two hours of it!! Young fans that never got to see Michael play now understand why he’s the 🐐 of basketball! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2020

I feel like this documentary gonna make me put MJ #1, instead of #2...

Can’t Wait!!! #LastDance — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 19, 2020

I could’ve watched all 10 episodes right now. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 20, 2020

Episodes 1 & 2 of #TheLastDance can now be streamed on @NetflixIndia! pic.twitter.com/yDdG9Fubv5 — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) April 20, 2020

The Last Dance on Netflix

The Last Dance in India will be made available on popular streaming platform Netflix. According to Netflix India, The Last Dance Netflix streaming in India will be made available on Monday, April 20. However, Netflix is most likely to release two episodes every week to keep up with the documentary airing in the United States.

