Michael Jordan Opens Up On Bulls' 'travelling Cocaine Circus' Experience In The Last Dance

Michael Jordan's much-awaited documentary finally premiered on Sunday, April 19 (April 20 IST) and brought with it immense speculation about his NBA career. The first two episodes provided a brief look at how Jordan burst onto the scene with the University of North Carolina before being drafted by the Bulls in 1984. How Jordan transformed an "average" Bulls roster into serial playoff contenders is also well documented in the opening episode. However, The Last Dance also had Michael Jordan address stories of his early NBA career and his experience with the Bulls roster.

Michael Jordan documentary: Michael Jordan Cocaine party

Michael Jordan was asked to comment on a group on the Bulls roster that was famously branded as the 'travelling cocaine circus'. The mention of the cocaine party group instantly drew a burst of laughter from Michael Jordan before the NBA preceded to describe an incident with the said group.

Michael Jordan talks about walking in on Bulls cocaine party as a rookie #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/rA0RTb2wrY — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 20, 2020

Jordan said, "I walk in and practically the whole team was in there. And it was like, things I’ve never seen in my life, you know, as a young kid. You got your lines over here, you got your w**d smokers over here, you got your women over here. So the first thing I said, 'Look, man, I'm out.' Because all I can think about is if they come and raid this place, right about now, I am just as guilty as everyone else that's in this room. And from that point on, I was more or less on my own," he added.

Jordan's short reveal was followed by a series of montages that showed Jordan usually spending time on his own during his initial period with the Bulls. Michael Jordan further revealed that the only thing in his mind during the initial period was earning his stripes at Bulls and being recognised as a key member of the organisation.

Michael Jordan Cocaine party: Immediate success after Jordan's arrival

Michael Jordan's documentary did not shy away from stating that the Bulls roster was on a downward curve before Jordan arrived. Before Jordan joined the franchise in 1984, the Bulls had made only three playoff appearances in the previous 10 seasons. The 1983-84 season saw Bulls finish with an abysmal 27-55 (win-loss) record.

However, Michael Jordan proved to be the pivotal figure for the roster as Bulls made 14 consecutive trips to the playoffs en route establishing the legendary dynasty in the 1990s. With two three-peats in eight years, Michael Jordan retired having established himself as one of the greatest in NBA history.

