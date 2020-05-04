Michael Jordan Dream Team Roster's Net Worth, NBA Career Earnings And Overall Stats

The 1992 Michael Jordan Dream Team is widely regarded as the best-assembled basketball team in the history of the sport. The Last Dance, which is documents the basketball career of Michael Jordan, talks about the impact of the Michael Jordan Dream Team on the NBA. The Michael Jordan Dream Team roster boasted 12 of NBA's best players who lifted the gold medal at the Olympics in Barcelona.

The Michael Jordan Dream team defeated its opponents by an average of 44 points en route to the gold medal against Croatia. Here, let's take a look at the Michael Jordan Dream Team roster and Michael Jordan Dream Team career earnings.

Michael Jordan Dream team roster

The Michael Jordan Dream Team roster boasted some of the biggest names in NBA history. The Dream team consisted of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen from Chicago Bulls, John Stockton and Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz, Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers, Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics, Patrick Ewing of the New York Knicks. Golden State Warriors' Chris Mullin, David Robinson from San Antonio Spurs and Charles Barkley of the Philadelphia 76ers were also part of the Michael Jordan Dream team roster. Clyde Drexler of the Portland Trail Blazers was chosen ahead of Detroit Pistons' star Isiah Thomas, while Christian Laettner of Duke University also made the team.

Michael Jordan Dream Team career earnings

The Michael Jordan Dream team roster had players from different stages of their career. Larry Bird and Magic Johnson had ventured into NBA retirement, while Christian Laettner was yet to play in the league. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were approaching the end of the first three-peat of NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. Here are the Michael Jordan Dream Team Career earnings:

Michael Jordan net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $93,772,500 (Spotrac)

Net Worth: $2.1 billion (Forbes)

Career Stats: 30.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.3 APG, 2.3 SPG

Magic Johnson retirement: Magic Johnson career earnings and net worth

Career Earnings: $39,342,860 (Spotrac)

Net Worth: $600 Million(Celebrity Net Worth)

Career Stats: 19.5 PPG, 11.2 APG, 7.2 RPG, 1.9 SPG

Larry Bird net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $24,070,000 (Spotrac)

Net Worth: $55 Million (Celebrity Net Worth)

Career Stats: 24.3 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.7 SPG

Patrick Ewing net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $118,223,608 (Spotrac)

Net Worth: $85 Million (Celebrity Net Worth)

Career Stats: 21.0 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.4 BPG, 1.0 SPG

Charles Barkley net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $40,301,000 (Spotrac)

Net Worth: $50 Million (Celebrity Net Worth)

Career Stats: 22.1 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 3.9 APG, 1.5 SPG

Clyde Drexler net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $31,147,000 (Basketball Reference)

Net Worth: $25 Million (Celebrity Net Worth)

Career Stats: 20.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.6 APG, 2.0 SPG

David Robinson net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $110,708,513 (Spotrac)

Net Worth: $200 Million (Celebrity Net Worth)

Career Stats: 21.1 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.0 BPG, 1.4 SPG

Scottie Pippen net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $109,957,430 (Spotrac)

Net Worth: $30 million to $50 million (Newsweek)

Career Stats: 16.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.2 APG, 2.0 SPG

John Stockton net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $67,753,000 (Basketball Reference)

Net Worth: $40 Million (Celebrity Net Worth)

Career Stats: 13.1 PPG, 10.5 APG, 2.7 RPG, 2.2 SPG

Karl Malone net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $104,133,378 (Spotrac)

Net Worth: $75 Million (Celebrity Net Worth)

Career Stats: 25.0 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.4 SPG

Chris Mullin net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $40,424,600 (Basketball Reference)

Net Worth: $18 Million (Celebrity Net Worth)

Career Stats: 18.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.6 SPG

Christian Laettner net worth and career earnings

Career Earnings: $61,485,000 (Basketball Reference)

Net Worth: $10 Million (Celebrity Net Worth)

Career Stats: 12.8 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.1 SPG

Note: The Michael Jordan Dream11 team net worth information has been sourced from various websites and is unverified. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

