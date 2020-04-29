The coronavirus pandemic situation in the USA has seen a lot of fatalities over the last month. The death toll in America crossed 58,000 last night with almost 1.03 million citizens infected by the deadly virus. Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin's initiative of the 'All In Challenge auction' to raise funds during the COVID-19 crisis has been met with great appreciation by sportsmen and celebrities alike. Recently, Lakers great Magic Johnson HORSE game helped raise a mammoth $220,000 in funds during the All in Challenge auction.

Magic Johnson joins in on the All In Challenge auction

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video below & go to https://t.co/Hb5QluiIna to join in on the auction for an incredible experience. Let’s come together to feed the hungry during these tough times. pic.twitter.com/CS6vkg8gQI — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2020

Magic Johnson HORSE game rakes in $220,000 at All In Challenge Auction

The bidding for the Magic Johnson HORSE game began at $50,000 but ended at a mammoth $220K. Along with the Magic Johnson HORSE game, the winner will also be spending an entire day with the NBA Hall of Famer. The winner will then jet off to Los Angeles and head to the Staples Center in order to enjoy a pre-game dinner with Magic and 10 friends at an LA hotspot. The winner’s dream day will end with a private tour of Magic's trophy room where they will be privy to five Larry O'Brien Trophies and NBA Championship rings, three NBA MVPs, Magic Johnson jersey and more of the Lakers legend’s prized possessions.

All proceeds from the auction will go to organisations such as Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, and No Kid Hungry. Lakers legend Magic Johnson is one of several celebrities and athletes to join the All In Challenge auction that has helped raise almost $23.2 million up until April 29, 2020. Other celebrities to have joined in the challenge include WWE legend The Undertaker, NFL superstar Tom Brady and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Lakers great Magic Johnson talks about Michael Jordan encounter in 1989

“When they beat us, we met in between both locker rooms and he just put his arms and just started crying. He was so happy that he had won, that he busted through. That was a special moment for him and myself.” – Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/aKQXz2XCgW — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2020

